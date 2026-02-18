or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Stephanie Pratt
OK LogoPolitics

Stephanie Pratt Urges Voters to Avoid Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Campaign

split photo of Stephanie & Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Pratt publicly opposes Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral campaign.

Profile Image

Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Pratt has publicly voiced her disapproval of her brother Spencer Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

On Saturday, February 14, she utilized social media to express concerns about his qualifications for the position, urging voters to reconsider their support.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Stephanie Pratt urged voters not to support Spencer Pratt’s mayoral bid.
Source: @stephaniepratt/X

Stephanie Pratt urged voters not to support Spencer Pratt’s mayoral bid.

Article continues below advertisement

In her post, Stephanie acknowledges that Spencer has contributed positively to the Pacific Palisades community. However, she emphasizes that he lacks the capability to manage the needs of 4 million citizens. "A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she asserts, highlighting her belief that the city deserves a qualified leader.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie claims that Spencer's political ambitions are self-serving, stating that he seeks to increase sales of his memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Stephanie Pratt questioned his qualifications to lead Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Pratt questioned his qualifications to lead Los Angeles.

MORE ON:
Stephanie Pratt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In her posts, Stephanie also expresses concern for the current state of Los Angeles. She refers to Mayor Karen Bass disparagingly as "ASSBASS" and argues that the city does not require "another unqualified and inexperienced mayor."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Stephanie Pratt suggested his campaign benefits his memoir sales.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Pratt suggested his campaign benefits his memoir sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer announced his candidacy last month, citing the mismanagement surrounding the Pacific Palisades Fire, which had devastating impacts on the community. At a campaign event, he expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Mayor Bass, whom he derogatorily nicknamed "Karen Basura," meaning "trash" in Spanish. He even suggested that she might face jail time for alleged obstruction of justice.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Spencer Pratt criticized Mayor Karen Bass during his announcement.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt criticized Mayor Karen Bass during his announcement.

As the election approaches, the tension between the Pratt siblings raises questions about Spencer's ability to effectively lead Los Angeles. With his sister's vocal opposition, voters are left to ponder whether Spencer can overcome personal discord to unite a city in need of strong leadership.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.