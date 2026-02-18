Stephanie Pratt Urges Voters to Avoid Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Campaign
Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Stephanie Pratt has publicly voiced her disapproval of her brother Spencer Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles.
On Saturday, February 14, she utilized social media to express concerns about his qualifications for the position, urging voters to reconsider their support.
In her post, Stephanie acknowledges that Spencer has contributed positively to the Pacific Palisades community. However, she emphasizes that he lacks the capability to manage the needs of 4 million citizens. "A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she asserts, highlighting her belief that the city deserves a qualified leader.
Stephanie claims that Spencer's political ambitions are self-serving, stating that he seeks to increase sales of his memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain.
- Is Caitlyn Jenner Running For California Governor? Former Reality Star Eying Political Position, Say Insiders
- Gavin Newsom's Wife Scolds Journalists for Asking the Wrong Questions at Planned Parenthood Press Conference: 'You Don't Seem to Care'
- 'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In her posts, Stephanie also expresses concern for the current state of Los Angeles. She refers to Mayor Karen Bass disparagingly as "ASSBASS" and argues that the city does not require "another unqualified and inexperienced mayor."
Spencer announced his candidacy last month, citing the mismanagement surrounding the Pacific Palisades Fire, which had devastating impacts on the community. At a campaign event, he expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Mayor Bass, whom he derogatorily nicknamed "Karen Basura," meaning "trash" in Spanish. He even suggested that she might face jail time for alleged obstruction of justice.
As the election approaches, the tension between the Pratt siblings raises questions about Spencer's ability to effectively lead Los Angeles. With his sister's vocal opposition, voters are left to ponder whether Spencer can overcome personal discord to unite a city in need of strong leadership.