Spencer Pratt 'Never Wanted to Be Mayor' But Felt Inspired to Run After Disastrous L.A. Fires Saga
Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt believes he had no choice but to run for mayor of California.
During a Wednesday, January 28, appearance on FOX & Friends, the former reality star, 42, explained what and who inspired his sudden political aspirations.
“Well, to be clear, I never wanted to be mayor. I don't want to be in politics. I want to be back in my house with my family, going down to the local public schools and having just a normal life,” said Pratt, who shares sons Gunner and Ryker with wife Heidi Montag. “But once you uncover everything I have in the last year, these people in charge should have resigned on January 7, January 8, and I was waiting for somebody to step up and, you know, go after these people, and nobody did. So, I was like, okay, well, it's my job to do that.”
Pratt felt compelled to make a change after he lost his home in the Palisades Fire.
“It's criminal negligence. Once people are burning alive, it's a whole another tier in my mind. It's not just negligence,” he asserted.
Spencer Pratt Targets California Governor Gavin Newsom
The politician criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for covering up details about how he’s helping rebuild homes after the fires.
“The way Newsom and whoever they brag about like, ‘Oh, there's 1,200 permits.’ If you're rebuilding a house, they're counting every permit in there. That's not a full rebuild,” he claimed. “That's like if you added an extra closet over here. So, the numbers are totally cooked that they're bragging about.”
- Spencer Pratt's Political Career Plans Explained Following His Los Angeles Mayoral Bid Announcement
- Donald Trump 'Amazed' Gavin Newsom Might Run for President as He Labels California Governor 'Incompetent'
- Nicki Minaj Trolls Gavin Newsom for Wanting to Run for President in 2028: 'Send in the Next Guy, I’m Bored'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pratt also blamed Newsom for losing a large chunk of his personal photos, which are not included in his book, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.
“Well, every photo I've ever had burned to the ground thanks to Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom, and all my parents' photos burned to the ground,” the 42-year-old said. “So, the only photos I have started in iPhone 10 or iPhone 7 when the Cloud came in. It would have been weird to put just photos from 2012. So, I was like, ‘Okay, no photos.’ That's what people say, ‘Oh, you can rebuild.’”
Spencer Pratt Announces He's Running for Mayor
Pratt announced his mayoral bid in a January 7 Instagram post of himself signing documents.
“Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com,” he captioned his photo.
That same day, during the "They Let Us Burn!" protest, the Republican said of the California governor: "Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbors just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades."
Pratt was endorsed by Donald Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell.
"I endorse @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and will help raise money for him. Transparency is what we need. Spencer has the passion and the drive to make positive change for Los Angeles," Grenell wrote on X.
The Los Angeles mayoral election will be held on June 2, 2026.