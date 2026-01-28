Spencer Pratt 'Never Wanted to Be Mayor' But Felt Inspired to Run After Disastrous L.A. Fires Saga

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt believes he had no choice but to run for mayor of California. During a Wednesday, January 28, appearance on FOX & Friends, the former reality star, 42, explained what and who inspired his sudden political aspirations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX & Friends Spencer Pratt made a guest appearance on 'FOX & Friends.'

“Well, to be clear, I never wanted to be mayor. I don't want to be in politics. I want to be back in my house with my family, going down to the local public schools and having just a normal life,” said Pratt, who shares sons Gunner and Ryker with wife Heidi Montag. “But once you uncover everything I have in the last year, these people in charge should have resigned on January 7, January 8, and I was waiting for somebody to step up and, you know, go after these people, and nobody did. So, I was like, okay, well, it's my job to do that.” Pratt felt compelled to make a change after he lost his home in the Palisades Fire. “It's criminal negligence. Once people are burning alive, it's a whole another tier in my mind. It's not just negligence,” he asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt Targets California Governor Gavin Newsom

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt is running for California mayor.

The politician criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for covering up details about how he’s helping rebuild homes after the fires. “The way Newsom and whoever they brag about like, ‘Oh, there's 1,200 permits.’ If you're rebuilding a house, they're counting every permit in there. That's not a full rebuild,” he claimed. “That's like if you added an extra closet over here. So, the numbers are totally cooked that they're bragging about.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram Spencer Pratt is not fond of Gavin Newsom.

Pratt also blamed Newsom for losing a large chunk of his personal photos, which are not included in his book, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain. “Well, every photo I've ever had burned to the ground thanks to Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom, and all my parents' photos burned to the ground,” the 42-year-old said. “So, the only photos I have started in iPhone 10 or iPhone 7 when the Cloud came in. It would have been weird to put just photos from 2012. So, I was like, ‘Okay, no photos.’ That's what people say, ‘Oh, you can rebuild.’”

Spencer Pratt Announces He's Running for Mayor

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt switched gears from reality TV to politics.