Spencer Pratt's Political Career Plans Explained Following His Los Angeles Mayoral Bid Announcement

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt is transitioning into politics a year after he lost his home in the Palisades Fire.

The Hills alum announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles during the "They Let Us Burn!" protest on January 7, telling the crowd, "The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor."

Pratt, who is married to Heidi Montag, clarified his move is "not a campaign" but a "mission."

"We're gonna expose the system," he added. "We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera ready again."

He also criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom while at the event, accusing him of allowing brush to "grow wild in Topanga State Park for 50 years with no prescribed burns and no wildfire maintenance."

The celebrity-turned-politician continued, "Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbors just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades."