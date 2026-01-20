Spencer Pratt's Political Career Plans Explained Following His Los Angeles Mayoral Bid Announcement
Spencer Pratt Announced His Run for Mayor of Los Angeles
Reality TV star Spencer Pratt is transitioning into politics a year after he lost his home in the Palisades Fire.
The Hills alum announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles during the "They Let Us Burn!" protest on January 7, telling the crowd, "The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor."
Pratt, who is married to Heidi Montag, clarified his move is "not a campaign" but a "mission."
"We're gonna expose the system," he added. "We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera ready again."
He also criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom while at the event, accusing him of allowing brush to "grow wild in Topanga State Park for 50 years with no prescribed burns and no wildfire maintenance."
The celebrity-turned-politician continued, "Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbors just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades."
Spencer Pratt Confirmed His Mayoral Bid on Instagram
In a January 7 Instagram post, Pratt officially launched his mayoral bid by uploading a photo of himself filling out campaign paperwork.
"Yes, it's official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com," he captioned the post.
Following his online announcement, he received an endorsement from Donald Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell.
"I endorse @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and will help raise money for him. Transparency is what we need. Spencer has the passion and the drive to make positive change for Los Angeles," Grenell wrote on X.
Spencer Pratt Is a Registered Republican
After making his mayoral candidacy official, Pratt confirmed he is a registered Republican and does not plan to change his party affiliation.
"I've been in the public eye most of my life and there isn't any dirt you can find on me that hasn't already been aired," he wrote on X on January 8. "Seems like the only thing people don't know is my voter registration, so here go: I registered Republican in 2020 and never changed it. And I wasn't going to change it now just to check a different box."
Pratt also pledged, "This is a non-partisan race - there will be no D or R next to my name. As Mayor, I will not serve either party. I will work with anyone who wants to help the City. No labels necessary."
Spencer Pratt Has Previously Visited Capitol Hill
Amid a congressional investigation into the Palisades Fire in 2025, Pratt joined Republican senators Ron Johnson and Rick Scott on Capitol Hill.
"I feel like this is going to be so powerful for all of the United States because there shouldn't be disasters that are preventable," Pratt said at the time.