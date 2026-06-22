Stephen A. Smith Booed at Knicks Event as He Admits He Was 'Beyond Wrong' for Shading MVP Jalen Brunson

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Madison Square Garden didn't give Stephen A. Smith a warm welcome when appeared as a surprise guest during a live edition of "The Roommates Show" podcast. The ESPN personality, 58, was met with a sea of boos when entering the New York City venue on Friday, June 19, less than 24 hours after an estimated two million New Yorkers celebrated the Knicks' first championship title in 53 years with a parade.

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Stephen A. Smith Previously Disses Players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart

Source: ESPN/YouTube Stephen A. Smith joined Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for an episode of 'The Roommates' podcast.

"They don't know that boos are cheers," Smith said as he took his spot beside Knicks players and "The Roommates" podcast hosts, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. "Boos are cheers." Smith has taken his fair share of shots at the current New York Knicks roster, including arguing that the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball's 2016 NCAA championship team – which featured Brunson, 29, and Hart, 31 – had no real NBA prospects. When the New York Knicks signed Brunson in 2022, Smith also publicly criticized the decision.

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Source: ESPN/YouTube Stephen A. Smith apologized to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on 'The Roommates' podcast.

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Stephen A. Smith Apologized to the Knicks Organization

Source: ESPN/YouTube Josh Hart said he had the mental receipts and wanted Stephen A. Smith to address his former statements.

The NBA players made sure to address Smith's former remarks about the Knicks during the podcast interview, with Hart telling him he kept mental receipts. "We are now sitting here with this golden trophy there to your right," Hart told Smith. "Can you sit here and admit you were wrong?" Though Smith initially played coy, he ultimately issued an apology to Brunson, Hart and the entire franchise.

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Stephen A. Smith Admitted He Was 'Beyond Wrong'

Source: ESPN/YouTube Stephen A. Smith apologized to the entire Knicks organization during his appearance on 'The Roommates' podcast.

"I was beyond wrong. I'm apologizing to this brother on national television; I'm apologizing to you; I'm apologizing to the entire Knicks organization," Smith said on stage. "Let me be very, very clear — I have never been more happy to be wrong in my life. Let me be very, very clear — I came out of the womb a Knicks fan. I'm 58 years old. The last time the New York Knicks won a title before last Saturday, I was 4."

Stephen A. Smith 'Would Do It Again' When It Comes to Harsh Criticism

Source: ESPN/YouTube Stephen A. Smith would make the same comments again if it meant another NBA championship.