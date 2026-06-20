Who Is Jalen Brunson? 5 Things to Know About the New York Knicks Captain After the Team's Major NBA Win

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Jalen Brunson Comes From a Basketball Family

Source: MEGA Jalen Brunson is the captain of the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was destined for the sport. The captain and point guard was born in New Brunswick, N.J., on August 31, 1996, to parents Rick and Sandra Brunson. His mother played volleyball for the Owls at Temple University, while his father had a trailblazing career in the NBA. Rick made his league debut with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 1997-98 season before playing point guard for more teams, including the Knicks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers and the Seattle Sonics. He ended his NBA playing career with the Houston Rockets in 2006. The father-son duo both joined the Knicks in 2022, with Rick joining the coaching staff and Jalen signing a four-year $156 million contract. Jalen also has a younger sister, Erica, who is five years his junior.

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Jalen Brunson Was a Standout College Basketball Star

Source: MEGA Jalen Brunson's father is former NBA guard Rick Brunson.

While attending Stevenson High School, Jalen played his high school career and became a two-time Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. Additionally, the Illinois Mr. Basketball winner led Stevenson to the Illinois High School Association state championship and earned the MVP of the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, according to NBA.com. Jalen then had a three-year career at Villanova University, ultimately becoming one of the most decorated players in college basketball history after helping lead the Wildcats to NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018. "Just follow his career, his high school career and what he accomplished there, and then to go out in college and do what he did there, and of course for the start of his career here (in Dallas)," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Jalen. "That's the story of his life – everywhere he's been – and he always gets better… He's a team-first guy. He's always about all the right things."

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Jalen Brunson Began His NBA Career With the Dallas Mavericks

Source: MEGA Jalen Brunson became the New York Knick's first captain since the 2018-19 season.

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Following the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Jalen played his first four NBA seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. He departed in free agency before signing a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in July 2022. In 2024, he became the 36th captain in franchise history and the team's first captain in six years since Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season. "The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain," said Knicks president Leon Rose. "Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York."

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Jalen Brunson Is Married and a Father-of-One

Source: @jalenbrunson1/Instagram Jalen Brunson's wife is his high school sweetheart.

Jalen has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, since July 2023. They tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago after their 2022 engagement. "She's always been by my side," he told People at the reception. "And I'm lucky to have her." The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jordyn, on July 31, 2024.

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Jalen Brunson Serves as the Captain of the New York Knicks

Source: MEGA; @jalenbrunson1/Instagram The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.