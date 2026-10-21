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Stephen A. Smith Reveals Bizarre Exchange with Donald Trump at White House Dinner That Leaves 'The View' Hosts Stunned

split image of Donald Trump and Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

1. Stephen A. Smith opened up about his White House dinner with Donald Trump during an appearance on 'The View.'

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

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Stephen A. Smith left the hosts of The View stunned after recounting an unusual conversation with President Donald Trump during a White House dinner.

The sports commentator recalled Trump making a shocking declaration about his presidency after Smith pressed him on the economy and his administration's handling of several conflicts.

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Stephen A. Smith Recalls Pushing Back on Donald Trump

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image of Ana Navarro asked Stephen A. Smith whether he pushed back against Donald Trump at the dinner.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro asked Stephen A. Smith whether he pushed back against Donald Trump at the dinner.

Smith appeared on The View on Wednesday, October 21, to discuss the dinner.

Ana Navarro asked whether Smith pushed back on the president after Kid Rock claimed the men agreed that socialism and communism have no place in America.

Navarro pointed to Trump's relationships with foreign leaders, his family's financial interests, and his approach to the press as examples of behavior she associated with authoritarian governments.

"Those are the things that I saw communists do in Latin America, dictators do in Latin America," she said. "So did you push back on any of that?"

Smith said he challenged Trump on Venezuela, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the conflict with Iran.

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Stephen A. Smith appeared on 'The View' on October 21.

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Donald Trump Insists Americans Should 'Wait for It'

image of Donald Trump said Americans should 'wait for it' and he was bring 'trillions of dollars into the country.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Americans should 'wait for it' and he was bring 'trillions of dollars into the country.'

Smith recalled questioning Trump about the Iran strikes.

"You said there was going to be no new wars, but then there was a war; you bombed them," Smith recalled telling Trump.

He also questioned the shifting timelines surrounding the strikes, adding, "'You said they were obliterated, then you came back and bombed them again, then you said it was four weeks, then four months, then seven months. Then you're telling us to wait until after the midterms, and then you're offering $5,000 for everybody who voted for the Republicans to go back into the House.'"

"I said, 'D---, it's a lot, Mr. President,'" Smith told Trump.

The president allegedly responded, "'Do you not understand? Just wait for it. I'm bringing trillions of dollars into this country. Trillions. Trillions.'"

Smith went on, "I said, 'Where is it?' He said, 'You'll see. Wait for it, wait for it.' I said, 'Really? That's all you've got to say?'"

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Donald Trump Calls Himself 'the Greatest President'

image of Donald Trump called himself 'the greatest president who's ever lived.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called himself 'the greatest president who's ever lived.'

Smith finally recalled, "He said, 'Absolutely, Stephen, do you understand that? I'm the greatest president who's ever lived.'"

The account prompted an immediate reaction from the panel.

"Oh my Lord," Sara Haines groaned.

Sunny Hostin asked Smith, "And you feel that he believed that?"

Alyssa Farah Griffin responded, "He absolutely believes that."

Smith agreed, saying, "He absolutely positively believes that he is the greatest president."

"You're describing a malignant narcissist," Hostin declared.

Donald Trump's Communications Director Was Ready to Defend His Record

image of Stephen A. Smith also said there was a communications director at the dinner to defend Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith also said there was a communications director at the dinner to defend Donald Trump.

Smith also said about the dinner, "Anything you bring up, he had his communications director sit next to me with his own set of facts."

"So you push back, but Bill Maher did a lot of that. He did a lot of that talking because he's gone on the attack," he added.

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