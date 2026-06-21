Stephen Baldwin Claims He Was Fired From Movie for Being 'Funnier' Than Jennifer Aniston

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Stephen Baldwin is opening up about a moment from his early career that still sticks with him decades later. The 60-year-old actor recently recalled being unexpectedly let go from the 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection, after a producer allegedly felt his performance was overshadowing his costar, Jennifer Aniston. Baldwin explained that things initially looked normal when he joined the project, where he was cast as a supportive, comedic presence alongside Aniston.

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Source: One Bad Movie with Stephen Baldwin/YouTube Stephen Baldwin claimed he was removed from ‘The Object of My Affection’ after a producer felt he was being ‘funnier’ than Jennifer Aniston.

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“I was doing a movie with Jenny Aniston back in the day … It was when I was really young, coming up. I had been doing a few things. Before Usual Suspects and all that b------- The Object of My Affection. I went in and I auditioned to play like the sidekick, kind of almost boyfriend of Jennifer Aniston,” Baldwin said on the June 14 episode of his “One Bad Movie” podcast. At first, he said everything on set felt fine until an unexpected conversation changed the tone completely.

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Source: One Bad Movie with Stephen Baldwin/YouTube

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The Moment Everything Shifted

Source: One Bad Movie with Stephen Baldwin/YouTube The actor recalled being told during filming, ‘You can’t be funnier than Jennifer.’

After a couple of days of filming, Baldwin said he was pulled aside by a producer who delivered a surprising concern about his performance. “And I’ve never told this story before. So, I get there and I’m me and Jennifer’s cute and whatever and I got a girl and I’m good. So, I’m just there to be me. But after like, I think it was the second day of shooting, after lunch, this producer comes to my trailer and goes, ‘There’s a problem.’ I go, ‘What’s up?’ He goes, ‘You can’t be funnier than Jennifer,’” he recalled. He responded at the time, “‘Is this a joke? This is a comedy movie! Am I about to get punked? What do you even mean by that?'”

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Source: Cinema Channel/YouTube

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Confusion and Pressure on Set

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin said the feedback left him confused because the film was a comedy.

The actor admitted this wasn’t the first time he had been removed from a project, but said this situation felt different because of how it unfolded. “They didn't say it's not working first,” he explained. “They just went, ‘There's a problem. Can you just say the words [and] use your instinct for your responses that you've come up with?’ And I'm now like, ‘You've just mauled my face like a f------ wolverine asking me to just numb myself.’” Baldwin, who shares daughters Alaia Baldwin, 33, and Hailey Bieber, 29, with wife Kennya Baldwin, said the experience left him feeling completely off balance. “So I go back to the set after lunch, right? Castrated comedically, right?” Stephen went on. “I was wondering was it really about my good looks? Was I fat? Well, you know, I was freaking out. So, I get back in there and I try not to be me.”

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A Sudden Exit From the Film

Source: MEGA Paul Rudd ultimately replaced Stephen Baldwin in the role.

Despite his efforts to adjust, Stephen said the situation didn’t improve. Ultimately, he was let go from the project, which he described as an uncomfortable but final decision. “I get back in there and I try not to be me,” he said. “They let me go. They told me I could go home and that was all cool. But that's just awkward.” Stephen was later replaced by Paul Rudd in the film. Reflecting on the experience, Stephen said he doesn’t point fingers at any one person involved in the decision. “This isn't to shred anybody,” he concluded. “This is just to simply say Hollywood is Hollywood.”

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