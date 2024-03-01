Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Arrested, Booked for Assault and Battery After Allegedly Throwing Used Tampon at Bar Staff
Hailey Bieber's sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, found herself in police custody on Saturday, February 24, following an incident at a Georgia bar.
The 31-year-old was arrested and booked for simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespass after the owner of Club Elan called police about a "female patron" who allegedly "assaulted" multiple employees.
Two bouncers working the night club claimed Aronow entered a staff-only restroom so she could "change her tampon," and refused to use the public bathroom when asked to do so by bar personnel, according to a police report obtained by a news publication on Friday, March 1.
Bieber's older sister was accused of assaulting three staffers during the interaction, and allegedly pulled one of the security guard's hair while attempting to kick another in the groin.
Aronow was additionally accused of throwing a used tampon at one of the female staff members.
According to the police report, the model told police "she was defending herself."
Social media users were quick to react to the shocking news about Aronow's arrest.
One user mocked the sisters' father Stephen Baldwin's strange social media post from earlier this week, when he asked people to "pray" for Hailey and Justin Bieber, as the troll suggested the doting dad should have directed his spiritual thoughts toward his other daughter.
"Maybe that's what Stephen was referring to," another person mentioned regarding Stephen's bizarre statement, which read: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Others couldn't help but focus on Alaia allegedly launching a used tampon toward the worker, with someone admitting, "my first thought was had to be a new tampon ….. but no!!! Gross," and another ridiculed: "Revolting. You can’t even pretend to be a lady. You should be ashamed of yourself. There’s no reason for any women to resort to that."
The alleged incident seemed to cause a moment from Hailey's past to resurface, as she apologized for being rude to a restaurant hostess after the employee called her out in a 2020 TikTok video.
"Just came across this video and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," the Rhode Skin founder commented on the post at the time.
Us Weekly obtained a police report regarding Alaia's arrest.