10 Celebrity Siblings Who Found Fame in Hollywood

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been successful in the industry after launching their careers through their parents' films.

They later worked together in the 2001 film, Donnie Darko.

"I was doing a lot of auditioning and my brother was doing Donnie Darko, and I went and auditioned for it," Maggie told Vanity Fair. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to go play a little part in the movie that my brother was starring in, but I did it. It was really cool."

She added, "To play brother and sister came really easily. There were a lot of feelings that come along with that, and they're all in the movie. And Jake is so great in that movie — it's one of my favorite movies of his, I think, so it was nice to be a part of it and support him."