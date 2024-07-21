10 Celebrity Siblings Who Found Fame in Hollywood
Alec, Stephen, Billy and Daniel Baldwin
Beau and Jeff Bridges
Beau and Jeff Bridges experienced Hollywood together through their father Lloyd Bridges' series Sea Hunt.
They went on to expand their solo careers in the industry. Beau acted in The Lone Ranger, Gone With the Wind, Voyage of the Unicorn and The Hotel New Hampshire, to name a few.
Meanwhile, Jeff strengthened his empire through King Kong, The Fisher King, The Big Lebowski, Iron Man and more.
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles
In the 1990s, Beyoncé started her career as a member and lead singer of Destiny's Child, where Solange Knowles served as a backup dancer.
While the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" hitmaker has successfully expanded her solo career, her sibling followed her in 2002 when she released her debut record, Solo Star.
Cole and Dylan Sprouse
Over the years, Cole and Dylan Sprouse notably co-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck. But before their stint on the series, they debuted in Hollywood through Grace Under Fire.
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been successful in the industry after launching their careers through their parents' films.
They later worked together in the 2001 film, Donnie Darko.
"I was doing a lot of auditioning and my brother was doing Donnie Darko, and I went and auditioned for it," Maggie told Vanity Fair. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to go play a little part in the movie that my brother was starring in, but I did it. It was really cool."
She added, "To play brother and sister came really easily. There were a lot of feelings that come along with that, and they're all in the movie. And Jake is so great in that movie — it's one of my favorite movies of his, I think, so it was nice to be a part of it and support him."
John and Joan Cusack
John and Joan Cusack have savored success in Hollywood together. While they both have long lists of projects separately, their connection has also helped them work together in films.
Among the projects they starred together include Grandview, U.S.A., High Fidelity, Say Anything, Broadcast News, Sixteen Candles and Martian Child, to name a few.
Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth
The three hunks from Australia — Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth — first worked together in the local soap Neighbours. The younger two siblings became Hollywood heartthrobs due to their works: Liam in The Last Song and The Hunger Games and Chris in Thor and The Avengers franchise.
Meanwhile, Luke created his own path and became part of different series and films, including the HBO series Westworld.
Mark and Donnie Wahlberg
Although Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are not often seen together, they have a strong bond.
Over the years, Donnie has produced several of Mark's projects. They also appeared together in the 2001 film Band of Brothers.
“We were both the youngest, so we were the closest. I mean, we spent a lot of time together,” Mark said on Wahlburgers. “We were inseparable.”
Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen have not worked together in Hollywood, though the twins have collaborated extensively amid their older sister's success.
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar UK in May 2022, Elizabeth shared how it felt like growing up with her twin sisters.
"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she said. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."
The WandaVision actress also explained the twins' unmatched relationship, saying, "There's something that I'll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it. I actually think it's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."
The Kardashians
Through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Khloé, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian successfully launched their desired careers. They have also remained close with their half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the years.