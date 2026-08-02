Stephen Baldwin Ditched Hollywood After He 'Felt a Calling' at an Evangelical Event: 'Jesus and the Holy Spirit Fascinated Me'

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Stephen Baldwin insisted it was his choice to leave Hollywood. In a new interview, the actor explained he "probably could have pointed myself in the direction of becoming a big star," but he never had a desire "to be Tom Cruise, and have to make $100 million at the box office." "I’d rather be a schmuck from Massapequa!" he quipped of his New York roots. "I’m good at that!"

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Source: mega Stephen Baldwin wasn't super religious until he started attending evangelical events with his sister.

After the Usual Suspects star, 60, and wife Kennya Baldwin, 58, welcomed their first daughter, they hired a housekeeper who shared an enlightening message with them. "My wife tells me, ‘I just spoke to Augusta, and she said the real reason she’s here is because God spoke to her, and she said in the future you and I will become born-again Christians and have our own ministry,’" Stephen recalled to People, admitting he dismissed her words at the time. However, after welcoming daughter Hailey and moving to New York, Stephen's eyes were opened when he attended an evangelical event with sister Beth.

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Source: mega Stepen Baldwin shares daughters Hailey and Alaia with wife Kennya.

He continued to attend evangelical gatherings, including a festival that featured skateboarders. "Down on the beach, they had built a skate park on the sand with plywood. And these funky, super committed, cool, tattooed, pierced skateboarders were there and they’d skate, stop, pick up a microphone and start preaching evangelistically, and like 5,000 kids would be around watching because of their interest in the skateboarders," the father-of-two said. "I felt a calling."

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'I Went to 125 Churches Over 4 Years'

Source: mega The actor left Hollywood because he didn't want to be a superstar like Tom Cruise.

He then joined Kevin Palau to produce a video project titled Livin it, which blended skate culture and Christian music. "In the first six months we’d distributed 10,000 copies. Then one of the bigger churches called and asked what it would cost to bring the skaters from the video to their church for a live event. So that’s when I left Hollywood," he said. "I went to 125 churches over four years." Added the star, "Jesus and the holy spirit fascinated me."

Stephen Baldwin Feels 'Blessed'

Source: stephenbaldwin7/instagram Stephen Baldwin dished on his 'commitment to the Lord.'