Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Admits He 'Never Talks' About Her After She Hinted at Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Baldwin is opening up about his daughter Hailey Bieber — and how he rarely speaks about her publicly. On Tuesday, September 16, the 59-year-old actor joined Tori Spelling’s podcast “MisSPELLING,” where he praised the Rhode founder for everything she’s accomplished at such a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

“I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened,” Stephen said. “It’s like these kinds of successes are happening.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Stephen Baldwin said he rarely talks about his daughter Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Back in May, her beauty line Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a massive $1 billion, cementing her status as one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor praised his daughter for achieving massive success at a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

The interview comes a year after the model told W Magazine that her bond with the Baldwin family isn’t what it once was. She explained that she’s now prioritizing her independence and shifting her focus toward building a life with Justin Bieber, with whom she shares son Jack Blues. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she explained. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey, who is the younger daughter of Stephen and his wife Kennya, also opened up about the constant scrutiny surrounding her marriage. The couple also shares daughter Alaia. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said, repeating the negativity she’s seen online. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram; MEGA Hailey Bieber admitted her bond with the Baldwin family isn’t what it used to be.

Article continues below advertisement

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," Hailey confessed. "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen, meanwhile, has made it clear that he’s thankful for Hailey’s role in Justin’s life, especially during tough times. "I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," the 8 Seconds star said in a previous interview. "Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin said he’s thankful for the Rhode founder’s role in helping Justin Bieber 'survive.'