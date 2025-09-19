or
Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Admits He 'Never Talks' About Her After She Hinted at Family Feud

Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin admitted he 'never talks' about daughter Hailey Bieber in an interview.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

Stephen Baldwin is opening up about his daughter Hailey Bieber — and how he rarely speaks about her publicly.

On Tuesday, September 16, the 59-year-old actor joined Tori Spelling’s podcast “MisSPELLING,” where he praised the Rhode founder for everything she’s accomplished at such a young age.

I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened,” Stephen said. “It’s like these kinds of successes are happening.”

image of Stephen Baldwin said he rarely talks about his daughter Hailey Bieber.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Stephen Baldwin said he rarely talks about his daughter Hailey Bieber.

He added, “And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her.”

Back in May, her beauty line Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a massive $1 billion, cementing her status as one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs in the industry.

image of The actor praised his daughter for achieving massive success at a young age.
Source: MEGA

The actor praised his daughter for achieving massive success at a young age.

The interview comes a year after the model told W Magazine that her bond with the Baldwin family isn’t what it once was. She explained that she’s now prioritizing her independence and shifting her focus toward building a life with Justin Bieber, with whom she shares son Jack Blues.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she explained. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey, who is the younger daughter of Stephen and his wife Kennya, also opened up about the constant scrutiny surrounding her marriage. The couple also shares daughter Alaia.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said, repeating the negativity she’s seen online. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

image of Hailey Bieber admitted her bond with the Baldwin family isn’t what it used to be.
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram; MEGA

Hailey Bieber admitted her bond with the Baldwin family isn’t what it used to be.

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," Hailey confessed. "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

Stephen, meanwhile, has made it clear that he’s thankful for Hailey’s role in Justin’s life, especially during tough times.

"I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," the 8 Seconds star said in a previous interview. "Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever."

image of Stephen Baldwin said he’s thankful for the Rhode founder’s role in helping Justin Bieber 'survive.'
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin said he’s thankful for the Rhode founder’s role in helping Justin Bieber 'survive.'

The musician’s father-in-law added that the couple’s world these days is calm and joyful as they embrace parenthood with their son, who Stephen proudly described as “incredibly cute.”

