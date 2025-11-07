or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump's Cold Reaction After Man Collapses Beside Him at White House

Photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert blasted President Donald Trump's cold and nonchalant reaction to a man collapsing just feet away from him in the White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump after a viral photo captured the president’s cold reaction as a man collapsed just steps away from him during a White House meeting.

The drama started after Trump, 79, hosted health advisors to announce his weight-loss drug cost reduction plan at the White House on Thursday, November 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Criticized Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's cold reaction to a man collapsing in the White House.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's cold reaction to a man collapsing in the White House.

During the live-streamed event, a man standing near Trump’s desk, later identified as someone “representing” one of the companies involved in the deal, appeared to faint before being caught by two nearby observers, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The commander-in-chief appeared unfazed by the chaotic scene, photographed standing idly as others quickly attended to the man lying on the ground.

“Honestly, it was good to see everybody rushed to help him. Well, almost everybody, because this photo has been going around. Take a look at this viral photo from after the fainting,” Colbert, 62, told the audience at the November 6 episode of his late night show before the image was shown on screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Had Cold Reaction to White House Mishap

Photo of A man representing a company in the weight loss drug deal was identified as the person who collapsed.
Source: CNBC Television

A man representing a company in the weight-loss drug deal was identified as the person who collapsed.

“Look at that — they got his legs up and everything. That picture is worth a thousand words, none of which I can say on CBS. As I said, the fella is OK, but I’m sure that was scary. But thankfully, the room was full of exactly who you want in a medical emergency... pharmaceutical executives,” the talk show host teased. “Quick, quick, someone maximize shareholder value!”

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Reaction Went Viral

Photo of Donald Trump's reaction to the man collapsing went viral on social media.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's reaction to the man collapsing went viral on social media.

The video of Trump’s nonchalant reaction quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions online.

“That image of Trump staring straight ahead as the man in the corner gets attention from others will become the portrait of his second term,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Trump couldn't have been less interested.”

The Man Is Believed to Be 'OK'

Photo of The White House press secretary confirmed the man who collasped was 'okay.'
Source: MEGA

The White House press secretary confirmed the man who collasped was 'okay.'

Although the cause of the health scare remains unknown, the man who collapsed was reportedly “okay” just minutes later, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted," she said in a statement. "The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

Trump addressed the drama when the conference resumed, telling the press, “One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he’s fine. He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.