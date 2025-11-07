Stephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump's Cold Reaction After Man Collapses Beside Him at White House

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump after a viral photo captured the president’s cold reaction as a man collapsed just steps away from him during a White House meeting. The drama started after Trump, 79, hosted health advisors to announce his weight-loss drug cost reduction plan at the White House on Thursday, November 6.



Stephen Colbert Criticized Donald Trump

Source: CBS Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's cold reaction to a man collapsing in the White House.

During the live-streamed event, a man standing near Trump’s desk, later identified as someone “representing” one of the companies involved in the deal, appeared to faint before being caught by two nearby observers, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The commander-in-chief appeared unfazed by the chaotic scene, photographed standing idly as others quickly attended to the man lying on the ground. “Honestly, it was good to see everybody rushed to help him. Well, almost everybody, because this photo has been going around. Take a look at this viral photo from after the fainting,” Colbert, 62, told the audience at the November 6 episode of his late night show before the image was shown on screen.



Donald Trump Had Cold Reaction to White House Mishap

Source: CNBC Television A man representing a company in the weight-loss drug deal was identified as the person who collapsed.

“Look at that — they got his legs up and everything. That picture is worth a thousand words, none of which I can say on CBS. As I said, the fella is OK, but I’m sure that was scary. But thankfully, the room was full of exactly who you want in a medical emergency... pharmaceutical executives,” the talk show host teased. “Quick, quick, someone maximize shareholder value!”



Trump's Reaction Went Viral

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's reaction to the man collapsing went viral on social media.

The video of Trump’s nonchalant reaction quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions online. “That image of Trump staring straight ahead as the man in the corner gets attention from others will become the portrait of his second term,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Trump couldn't have been less interested.”

The Man Is Believed to Be 'OK'

Source: MEGA The White House press secretary confirmed the man who collasped was 'okay.'