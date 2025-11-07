Stephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump's Cold Reaction After Man Collapses Beside Him at White House
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump after a viral photo captured the president’s cold reaction as a man collapsed just steps away from him during a White House meeting.
The drama started after Trump, 79, hosted health advisors to announce his weight-loss drug cost reduction plan at the White House on Thursday, November 6.
Stephen Colbert Criticized Donald Trump
During the live-streamed event, a man standing near Trump’s desk, later identified as someone “representing” one of the companies involved in the deal, appeared to faint before being caught by two nearby observers, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The commander-in-chief appeared unfazed by the chaotic scene, photographed standing idly as others quickly attended to the man lying on the ground.
“Honestly, it was good to see everybody rushed to help him. Well, almost everybody, because this photo has been going around. Take a look at this viral photo from after the fainting,” Colbert, 62, told the audience at the November 6 episode of his late night show before the image was shown on screen.
Donald Trump Had Cold Reaction to White House Mishap
“Look at that — they got his legs up and everything. That picture is worth a thousand words, none of which I can say on CBS. As I said, the fella is OK, but I’m sure that was scary. But thankfully, the room was full of exactly who you want in a medical emergency... pharmaceutical executives,” the talk show host teased. “Quick, quick, someone maximize shareholder value!”
Trump's Reaction Went Viral
The video of Trump’s nonchalant reaction quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions online.
“That image of Trump staring straight ahead as the man in the corner gets attention from others will become the portrait of his second term,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Trump couldn't have been less interested.”
The Man Is Believed to Be 'OK'
Although the cause of the health scare remains unknown, the man who collapsed was reportedly “okay” just minutes later, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
"During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted," she said in a statement. "The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”
Trump addressed the drama when the conference resumed, telling the press, “One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he’s fine. He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that.”