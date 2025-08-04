ENTERTAINMENT Stephen Colbert Lands New Role After 'The Late Show' Cancelation Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert booked a guest spot on CBS' 'Elsbeth' as a late-night host following the network's decision to cancel 'The Late Show' in 2026. OK! Staff Aug. 4 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Source: Mega Stephen Colbert admitted feeling 'blindsided' by CBS' decision to end his show.

He will play the role of "the host of … a late-night talk show called Way Late with Scotty Bristol." Production for this guest spot reportedly began last week in New York City, according to Vulture. Vulture noted that due to the swift production, this episode was likely in the works before CBS announced the cancelation of The Late Show on July 17.

Colbert is already plotting his next career move following The Late Show's controversial cancelation. During the July 28 episode, Colbert joked about venturing into podcasting while seeking advice from Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, hosts of "Las Culturistas." "I'm going to need a gig soon, so sell me on podcasting," he asked. This follows Colbert's earlier conversation with Elsbeth star Wendell Pierce in February, where he expressed interest in making an appearance on the series. Pierce enthusiastically responded that he could help "make that happen."

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube The comedian will portray fictional late-night host Scotty Bristol in an upcoming episode of 'Elsbeth.'

Colbert addressed his show's cancelation during the July 17 episode, telling viewers, "Before we start the show I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season; the network will be ending The Late Show in May [2026]." The announcement drew loud boos from the studio audience. Colbert further explained the situation: "I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners … and I'm grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there, and all around the world."

Source: Mega 'The Late Show' will officially conclude its run in May 2026 after over a decade on air.

As reported by OK!, Colbert earlier admitted to feeling "blindsided" by the cancelation of his late-night show. CBS also released a statement on the decision, calling Colbert "irreplaceable."

Source: Mega Stephen Colbert was blindsided over his show's cancelation.

"We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television," they said. "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," they added. "It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."