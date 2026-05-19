Stephen Colbert Skewers CBS and Tony Dokoupil as Final 'Late Show' Looms
May 19 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert is heading into his final week on The Late Show with little restraint — and his own network is firmly in his sights.
During his May 14 monologue, Colbert mocked CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil after a reported visa issue kept him from covering President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at CBS News
“All the news teams are on the ground in China to cover this epic and historic summit,” Colbert told viewers. “All except one.”
After explaining that Dokoupil instead reported from Taipei, Taiwan.
“Well, that is disappointing,” Colbert said, “but it does fit in with their slogan. ‘CBS News: when events happen, we’re at most one country away.’”
Dokoupil, who is only months into his role, had been expected to report from Beijing alongside competitors like NBC’s Tom Llamas and ABC’s David Muir.
A Final Stretch Without Restraint
Colbert’s jab comes as he counts down his final episodes before The Late Show ends May 21, closing out both his run and the franchise itself.
Since CBS announced the show’s cancellation in July 2025, Colbert has become increasingly direct in his criticism of the network and its parent company, Paramount. He previously called Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump a “big fat bribe” and has accused CBS of failing to stand up to political pressure.
“I am grateful to have worked for CBS for the last 11 years,” Colbert said. “I’m just so surprised that this giant global corporation would not stand up to these bullies.”
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Letterman Returns — and Escalates
The night’s criticism didn’t stop with Colbert.
Former Late Show host David Letterman appeared on the show and immediately targeted CBS.
“Well, you know what happened backstage? I’m standing backstage, a guy comes over, he says he’s from CBS and he fires me,” Letterman joked. “What is going on over there?!”
“I have every right to be p----- off, so I’ll be p----- off here a little bit,” he added.
Turning Frustration Into a Stunt
The segment escalated into a visual gag, with Letterman and Colbert tossing couches, chairs, and props off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater onto a CBS logo below.
CBS has said the cancellation is financial, citing losses of roughly $40 million annually. Critics, including Letterman, have questioned that explanation.
With only days left, Colbert appears to be using the time to say exactly what he wants about everyone, including CBS.