OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump 'Thinks' About 'What the Right Answer Would Be' When Asked About Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes, Body Language Expert Claims

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @nbcnews/youtube;mega

NBC's Tom Llamas recently spoke with Donald Trump.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's demeanor when talking about his former friend Jeffrey Epstein suggests he doesn't always have an answer at the top of his head.

The president spoke with NBC's Tom Llamas in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, February 4, with body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively speaking to OK! about his telling gestures during the chat.

Donald Trump 'Uses a Very Strong Blocking Gesture'

Photo of Donald Trump makes 'cutting motions' when talking about Jeffrey Epstein to show he's done talking about the scandal, a body language expert shared.
Source: @nbcnews/youtube

Donald Trump makes 'cutting motions' when talking about Jeffrey Epstein to show he's done talking about the scandal, a body language expert shared.

"Trump uses a very strong blocking gesture when he says he had nothing to do with Epstein. He moves his right hand from left to right in a straight cutting motion, which means that he is resolute about it, and he will make no further statement about it," Honigman explained via Casino.org. "This move says that 'this is it,' it is so, because he says that it is so."

The President Breaks Eye Contact When Answering Certain Questions

Photo of The president's gazes signal he's 'thinking' about what the 'right' answer should be.
Source: @nbcnews/youtube

The president's gazes signal he's 'thinking' about what the 'right' answer should be.

Honigmann pointed out how during that part of the conversation, the president "maintains eye contact with Llamas, indicating sincerity, but every time he's about to give an answer, he gazes sideways."

"This little gaze before each answer, reveals that he's having a little private moment with himself, and each time he's thinking what the 'right' answer would be," she spilled. "Sometimes it would be the truth and other times it may be embellished, but he's got to think of each individual answer in turn."

Donald Trump Was 'Genuine' When He Admitted He 'Likes' Bill Clinton

Donald Trump

Source: @nbcnews/youtube

The POTUS was being 'absolutely genuine' when he said he 'likes' Bill Clinton.

Honigman also dissected Trump's gestures when he admitted he was "bothered" by Bill Clinton being in the Epstein files since he "likes" the former POTUS.

"When Trump says he likes Bill Clinton, he's being absolutely genuine. He lowers his head as if in a bow, and lowers his eyebrows in concentration," she noted. "He reveals that his affection for Clinton is due to the behavior that Clinton showed Trump, and when he says that, Trump holds his hands wide, in a welcoming gesture."

Photo of Donald Trump said he was 'bothered' by Bill Clinton being in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: @nbcnews/youtube

Donald Trump said he was 'bothered' by Bill Clinton being in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Trump's accordion moves, the wheeler-dealer moves, are very noticeable during this part of the interview, meaning that he wants to be believed," he said. "Trump may need for the Democrats to hear that he is fond of Clinton, in case that stops them coming after him."

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton will testify about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Bill and Hillary Clinton will testify about Jeffrey Epstein.

As OK! reported, despite Trump's past friendship with Epstein, he has not been incriminated in any of the s-- trafficker's crimes, nor has Clinton. Clinton is set to testify alongside wife Hillary Clinton after being subpoenaed in relation to the investigation into the late pedophile.

