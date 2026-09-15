Stephen Colbert Turns 2026 Emmy Win Into Emotional Pitch for 'Late Show' Staff: 'Hire Them'
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 10:58 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert went home a winner at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
On Monday, September 14, the late-night host's canceled show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series.
'I Want to Thank So Many People in This Room'
“I want to thank so many people in this room,” he said. “Over the last 21 years, I’ve interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot, I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip. But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling.
“I want to say to the audience thank you so much for watching. watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip," he added.
'Hire Them'
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Colbert then urged others to "hire" his writers.
“The thing about these late shows is that, besides bringing a really good, steady job, is that they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation in collaboration, and that is the future of our business that we have to look after. I want you to know I got some great news: They are all tech avail. Hire them; they will make your show better, and they will make your day easier," he insisted.
As OK! previously reported, Colbert's show was canceled by CBS.
The cancelation came just days after the host criticized Paramount, the network’s parent company, over its July 3 decision to pay Donald Trump $16 million to settle his lawsuit accusing CBS News’ 60 Minutes of deceptively editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.
At the time, Paramount was seeking government approval for its merger with Skydance, adding to speculation over the timing of the decision.
CBS denied that the cancellation was related to the "show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."