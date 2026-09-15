Stephen Colbert Turns 2026 Emmy Win Into Emotional Pitch for 'Late Show' Staff: 'Hire Them'

wow Stephen Colbert's ~canceled~ late-night show just won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series. his tribute to his wife during his speech was so sweet "There can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife Evie McGee. Thank you for being my only crew and my only guest… pic.twitter.com/evRVi1FJvo

“I want to thank so many people in this room,” he said. “Over the last 21 years, I’ve interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot, I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip. But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling.

“I want to say to the audience thank you so much for watching. watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip," he added.