or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoNEWS

Stephen Colbert Was in Shock When He Found Out 'The Late Show' Was Being Canceled: 'Could You Say That One More Time?'

Photo of Stephen Colbert
Source: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The guests for the final episode of Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' haven't been announced yet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert was just as shocked as everyone else when Paramount abruptly decided to end his talk show after more than a decade on the air.

The news came in July 2025, with the final episode marked for Thursday, May 21.

In a new interview, the comedian recalled exactly what he was doing when he was given the news, sharing he had been lying down with a sock over his eyes before that night's episode started filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Recalls Getting the Cancelation News

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stephen Colbert was laying down before filming an episode of 'The Late Show' when his manager told him the series was being axed.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

Stephen Colbert was laying down before filming an episode of 'The Late Show' when his manager told him the series was being axed.

"I sat up and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m awake. Could you say that one more time?’" Colbert spilled.

While the 62-year-old has been hosting the program since 2015, The Late Show goes way back, having first premiered with David Letterman, 79, in 1993.

"I tried never to take for granted filming in the Ed Sullivan Broadway theater, having that tremendous audience, or having the ability to work with the funniest people I know every day and make jokes about the things that make me most anxious," the Colbert Report alum quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of It was announced in July 2025 that 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was being canceled.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

It was announced in July 2025 that 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was being canceled.

While he was obviously upset over the cancelation, he admitted to People that he questions whether CBS "saved my life," explaining, "it takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I’ll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The comedian has been hosting the show since 2015.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

The comedian has been hosting the show since 2015.

The dad-of-three, who shares his adult children with wife Evelyn, is looking forward to having some downtime, as he joked working on the series every week is like "a flaming toboggan ride every day and the trick is to not hit any trees on your way down the mountain before 12:30."

"There's so much to think about to do the show," Colbert emphasized.

While Paramount attributed the cut to financial reasons, many believe it was politically motivated, as Colbert isn't shy about criticizing Donald Trump, 79.

Article continues below advertisement

What Will Stephen Colbert Do Next?

Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

The dad-of-three said he hasn't thought about what he'll do next in his career.

When it comes to what he wants to tackle next, he admitted, "I don’t have much better of an answer than most college seniors do, which is I’ve got to finish this first, because it takes almost the entirety of my brain to do this show. So we’ll land this plane and we’ll check out the view from there."

Nonetheless, there are no plans to retire, as he confirmed, "I’m available. Yes."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Hope They Laughed'

Photo of The Late Show's final episode airs on Thursday, May 21.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

The Late Show's final episode airs on Thursday, May 21.

Asked what he wants viewers to take away from his program, he replied, "I hope they laughed. I hope they felt better at the end of the day."

"I mean, that's it. We're there. We're the last thing you see," he noted. "A lot of things happen in a day, but we bat last, and so we get the last take that people hear before they go to bed, and I hope it made their day better."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.