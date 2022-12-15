Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Endured 'Tough Time' After 'Ellen' Show Was Canceled, Friend DJ Boof Recalls
Hours after the death of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss shocked fans across the nation, The Ellen DeGeneres Show icon’s pal DJ Boof got candid about his friendship with the late dancer, revealing Boss was enduring a “tough time” after the long-running daytime talk series ended back in May.
"I wish I was closer to him. I could have told him, 'I know what you're going through because I've been through that,” recalled Boof, who played The Wendy Williams Show for a decade. “Yeah, it's a tough time, trust me, I understand.'"
Considering their unique camaraderie — "We were the only ones to be a DJ at a successful talk show,” he added of his late friend — DJ Boof said he contacted Boss after the series went off the air.
"I reached out to him after the Ellen show ended, just to show my support because I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for years and then to have that disappear,” he recalled.
Even with their seemingly close bond, DJ Boof said he wishes he had been able to offer more help to the late star as he navigated such a major career shift.
“I don't know what the reason is for why he is not around, but sometimes you wish you had a closer relationship with someone if you think you may be in a position to offer support,” DJ Boof explained, reiterating their similar career paths.
"When you and somebody else are in the same line of work, you can bounce ideas off each other, and in our line of work — there were only two: me and him," he continued, noting he felt “depressed” and “hurt” after leaving Wendy Williams’ talk show.
"I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for that long. It's difficult when it's over,” he remarked.
The Sun reported on DJ Boof’s recent comments about Boss’ passing.