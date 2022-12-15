Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Endured 'Tough Time' After 'Ellen' Show Was Canceled, Friend DJ Boof Recalls

Hours after the death of ​​DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss shocked fans across the nation, The Ellen DeGeneres Show icon’s pal DJ Boof got candid about his friendship with the late dancer, revealing Boss was enduring a “tough time” after the long-running daytime talk series ended back in May.

"I wish I was closer to him. I could have told him, 'I know what you're going through because I've been through that,” recalled Boof, who played The Wendy Williams Show for a decade. “Yeah, it's a tough time, trust me, I understand.'"