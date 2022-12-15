Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Gushed He Was 'Thankful For Life' Two Weeks Before His Death By Suicide
Mere weeks before Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide in a hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., he took to Instagram to reflect on everything he was thankful for in his life.
"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," he wrote next to a Thanksgiving photo featuring his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, shared on Thursday, November 24.
"Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours," he continued, concluding the post with a turkey emoji, a heart and a peace sign.
In the days following his tragic death, mourning fans took to the comments section to express their grief at the loss of the former DJ.
"Man bro, man 😢 depression is the devil. Sad, confused, all of it. Depression is lonely even surrounded by love. Breaks my heart," one social media user wrote, with another adding, "I wish you would have held on to this feeling. My heart is broken."
As OK! previously reported, Boss' wife reported the Dancing with the Stars alum missing on Tuesday, December 13, claiming they'd had no arguments or "issues" before he left the home the day prior, but that he hadn't returned and wasn't answering his phone.
His body was discovered that same day by a maid checking the room after he failed to check out on time. It was later confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday, December 14. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."