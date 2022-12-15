Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Vowed He & Wife Allison Holker Would Overcome Any 'Obstacle' Before Taking His Own Life
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss eerily preached that he and his wife, Allison Holker, could overcome anything mere months before he took his own life on Tuesday, December 13.
"We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always," he shared. "Even if you have a little moment of like, 'Oh this sucks'. But at the end of the day, everything is still going to work out. And that has been a constant source of motivation and drive from her literally, since I've known her," The Ellen DeGeneres Show's late DJ claimed as he gushed over his longtime lady during an interview back in February.
"Through the entire time that we've been together, I know that she always has this uncanny ability to be like, 'We're going to figure it out,'" Boss — who's death was ruled as suicide from a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head — continued to express at the time. "No matter what's going down, we're going to figure it out. We can make a way there."
ALLISON HOLKER PUSHED POLICE TO TAKE HER HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DISAPPEARANCE SERIOUSLY
At the time of Boss' interview, his wife equally raved about the DWTS alum's effortless ability to lift up others around him and encourage people to be the best they could be.
"I think the thing I love the most about Stephen is he constantly inspires me to keep challenging myself in my own personal growth, because he is always pushing himself," Holker admitted at the time. "And it's just so amazing to me to witness that I look at him as being this incredible guy, most dedicated father, beautiful husband to me, but he is always pushing himself to even better himself."
ALLISON HOLKER IS 'BESIDE HERSELF' AFTER DEATH OF HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS, SAYS SOURCE: 'SHE IS LIVING A NIGHTMARE'
"And every single day, I get to witness that and see that growth," she continued. "And it helps me just to keep on my own personal journey as well. So every single day, I just feel so grateful for the inspiration I find from him."
After her husband's death, Holker confirmed to the LAPD that there were no "issues," arguments or signs of distress between her and Boss before he fled from their home without his vehicle and checked into an Encino hotel, where a maid later found him lifeless on the bathroom floor.
The couple tied the knot in 2013 and share three children — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).