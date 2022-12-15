Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Vowed He & Wife Allison Holker Would Overcome Any 'Obstacle' Before Taking His Own Life

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss eerily preached that he and his wife, Allison Holker, could overcome anything mere months before he took his own life on Tuesday, December 13.

"We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always," he shared. "Even if you have a little moment of like, 'Oh this sucks'. But at the end of the day, everything is still going to work out. And that has been a constant source of motivation and drive from her literally, since I've known her," The Ellen DeGeneres Show's late DJ claimed as he gushed over his longtime lady during an interview back in February.