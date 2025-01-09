Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Slams Allison Holker for Making 'Hurtful' and 'Misleading' Claims About Her Son's Addiction Battle in Memoir: 'Appalled'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom, Connie Boss Alexander, didn't hold back after Allison Holker, whom he was married to at the time of his death, exposed his secret drug addiction in her new book.
“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” Connie wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 9. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”
"For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the dancer, 36, claimed Stephen, who died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40, was dealing with a lot more than she realized.
After his sudden passing, the star said she found a "cornucopia" of drugs, including mushrooms, pills and "other substances I had to look up on my phone" inside his shoeboxes.
"I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral," Holker shared in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, January 7.
"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]," she continued. "It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."
After the backlash, Holker defended her stance after her and Stephen's friend fellow dancer Kelly Gibson bashed her for bringing up the past.
"This whole thing made me sad," Kelly commented on People's Instagram post detailing Allison's shocking interview. "He’s gone. Why tear apart his name?"
"I was fully supportive about you moving [on] and being happy but this paycheck was not worth disgracing his name," the fitness instructor added.
Allison replied, "I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."