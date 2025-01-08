NEWS Allison Holker Defends Herself After Being Ridiculed for Revealing Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Secret Drug Addiction Source: mega Allison Holker's book, 'This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,' releases on Tuesday, February 4.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow, Allison Holker, is standing up for herself after countless people attacked her for discussing his secret drug addiction and more in a new interview about her upcoming memoir. In addition to fans shaming the mom-of-three, her and Boss' friend and fellow dancer Kelly Gibson aired out her dismay on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Allison Holker is being criticized for revealing late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' secret drug addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

"This whole thing made me sad," Gibson commented on People's Instagram post detailing Holker's shocking interview. "He’s gone. Why tear apart his name?" "I was fully supportive about you moving [on] and being happy but this paycheck was not worth disgracing his name," the fitness instructor added. Holker noticed her remark and replied, "I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The dancer explained she was discussing his addiction in hopes of helping others who are struggling.

Article continues below advertisement

Gibson wasn't the only notable name to call out the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 36, as Candiace Dillard slammed her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I’m not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband‘s legacy," the The Real Housewives of Potomac star wrote. "She could’ve kept this in her therapist’s office. SMH [shaking my head]."

Article continues below advertisement

Comments from Instagram users about the situation included, "Some things are better left unsaid," and "Would you be saying all of this if you weren’t selling a book?" One of Boss' relatives also lashed out at Holker, with a woman named Elle tweeting, "She won’t let our family see the kids. He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @allisonholker/instagram Holker and Boss married in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m so tired of keeping my f------ mouth shut bro," they added. "You did our family so [mother-------] dirty." The family member also hinted they were forced to stay silent on the situation, writing, "Yeah [I don't give a f---] about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral." "She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children," they continued. "Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. H--- no."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Boss — who gained fame from appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in December 2022 at age 40. His death shocked the public given his upbeat demeanor, but Holker confessed after his passing that his constant happiness was a facade.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @allisonholker/instagram A relative of Boss claimed Holker is trying to ruin his legacy with her memoir.