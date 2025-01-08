Allison Holker Defends Herself After Being Ridiculed for Revealing Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Secret Drug Addiction
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow, Allison Holker, is standing up for herself after countless people attacked her for discussing his secret drug addiction and more in a new interview about her upcoming memoir.
In addition to fans shaming the mom-of-three, her and Boss' friend and fellow dancer Kelly Gibson aired out her dismay on social media.
"This whole thing made me sad," Gibson commented on People's Instagram post detailing Holker's shocking interview. "He’s gone. Why tear apart his name?"
"I was fully supportive about you moving [on] and being happy but this paycheck was not worth disgracing his name," the fitness instructor added.
Holker noticed her remark and replied, "I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."
Gibson wasn't the only notable name to call out the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 36, as Candiace Dillard slammed her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I’m not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband‘s legacy," the The Real Housewives of Potomac star wrote. "She could’ve kept this in her therapist’s office. SMH [shaking my head]."
Comments from Instagram users about the situation included, "Some things are better left unsaid," and "Would you be saying all of this if you weren’t selling a book?"
One of Boss' relatives also lashed out at Holker, with a woman named Elle tweeting, "She won’t let our family see the kids. He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie."
"I’m so tired of keeping my f------ mouth shut bro," they added. "You did our family so [mother-------] dirty."
The family member also hinted they were forced to stay silent on the situation, writing, "Yeah [I don't give a f---] about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral."
"She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children," they continued. "Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. H--- no."
As OK! reported, Boss — who gained fame from appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in December 2022 at age 40.
His death shocked the public given his upbeat demeanor, but Holker confessed after his passing that his constant happiness was a facade.
"He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him," she explained in a podcast interview. "So when he would go out as tWitch and make sure he's spreading all this love and joy and positivity and be dancing all the time for people and an entertainer and such, it would drain his energy."