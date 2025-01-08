Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Cousin Slams Allison Holker Over Claims She Found a 'Cornucopia' of Drugs in His Closet After His Tragic Death
One of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family members hit back at Allison Holker for discussing her late husband's alleged drug use in a recent interview.
The late dancer's cousin, known by the name Elle on social media, took to X on Tuesday, January 7, to accuse Allison of doing their family "dirty" after Stephen's tragic death by suicide in December 2022.
"She won’t let our family see the kids," Elle wrote. "He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie." "I’m so tired of keeping my f------ mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty," she penned in another message.
Elle further claimed Allison had conditions for their family to even be allowed to attend his funeral in a follow-up post.
"Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. H--- no."
A fourth social media update included a screenshot of an article that revealed he had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death.
"The autopsy report is f------ public bro," she captioned the snapshot. "He didn’t even have anything in his system when he died."
As OK! previously reported, Allison — who was married to Stephen from 2013 to 2022 — said she found a "cornucopia" of drugs, including pills and mushrooms, in shoeboxes that were in his closet shortly after his passing.
"I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral," she explained. "It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]."
"He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much," she continued. "He didn't want other people to take on his pain."