Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously
Hours before late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, December 13, his wife, Allison Holker, pushed authorities surrounding her husband’s odd behavior, insiders close with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Holker arrived at a department branch that morning, where she purportedly made a point to reiterate the unusual circumstances surrounding Boss' disappearance.
She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s account reportedly convinced officers to consider listing Boss’ disappearance as a "critical missing persons” case.
After hearing Holker’s concerns, police seemingly took action. Alongside bringing her back home, authorities did a quick sweep of the property as well as video footage to determine if there were any clues surrounding his whereabouts.
Shortly after, at roughly 11:15 am, The Ellen Degeneres Show icon was found dead at age 40. After the news of his passing sent shockwaves through the world, Holker got candid about the loss of her husband in a statement confirming her spouse’s death.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker explained, adding, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.”
“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," the 34-year-old continued. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she concluded. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
TMZ previously reported on how Holiker handled her husband’s disappearance prior to confirming his death.