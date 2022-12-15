Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously

She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s account reportedly convinced officers to consider listing Boss’ disappearance as a "critical missing persons” case.

After hearing Holker’s concerns, police seemingly took action. Alongside bringing her back home, authorities did a quick sweep of the property as well as video footage to determine if there were any clues surrounding his whereabouts.

STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS & ALLISON HOLKER WERE THINKING ABOUT EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY BEFORE DJ'S UNTIMELY DEATH

Shortly after, at roughly 11:15 am, The Ellen Degeneres Show icon was found dead at age 40. After the news of his passing sent shockwaves through the world, Holker got candid about the loss of her husband in a statement confirming her spouse’s death.