Stephen 'TWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Were Thinking About Expanding Their Family Before DJ's Untimely Death
Less than a month before Stephen 'TWitch' Boss would take his own life, he and wife Allison Holker expressed their desire to have more children. During a November 17, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the married couple explained they were debating on if they were going to have another baby together after welcoming daughter Weslie, 14, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.
“I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” the 34-year-old mother-of-three explained, before her now late husband chimed in adding, “We really do [miss it]. I love the little babies. I love ’em.”
Unfortunately, the couple's dreams would never come true as The Ellen DeGenres Show star shot himself in the head in the bathroom of his hotel room on Tuesday, December 13. He was only 40-years-old.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker wrote in a heartbreaking statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."
“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," the So You Think You Can Dance alum continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”
“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker, who wed Boss in 2013, concluded.
The married duo celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in the days before the hip hop dancer's passing, with Holker penning a sweet tribute to the father-of-her-children.
“Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!" she wrote at the time. "I feel so blessed and loved!!”