Stephen 'TWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Were Thinking About Expanding Their Family Before DJ's Untimely Death

Less than a month before Stephen 'TWitch' Boss would take his own life, he and wife Allison Holker expressed their desire to have more children. During a November 17, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the married couple explained they were debating on if they were going to have another baby together after welcoming daughter Weslie, 14, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

“I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” the 34-year-old mother-of-three explained, before her now late husband chimed in adding, “We really do [miss it]. I love the little babies. I love ’em.”