Politics Steve Bannon Believes Democratic House Takeover Could Lead to Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. Impeachments as Well as Subpoenas Targeting Donald Trump Source: MEGA Steve Bannon believes impeachments are coming. Frank Yemi Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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If the Democrats are to take the House in November, President Donald Trump is in for two years of subpoenas and investigations, and more than one of his Cabinet members could be put to the test of impeachment, according to a warning from Steve Bannon. The ex-White House strategist made his case in a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Ted Koppel, naming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and HHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as prime targets.

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Steve Bannon Warns of ‘Flying’ Impeachments

Source: MEGA Bannon warned of a mass investigation by Democrats.

“I think you’ll see Bobby Kennedy impeached,” Bannon said. “I think you’ll see Pete Hegseth impeached.” He did not mince words about what would follow: “I think you’ll see subpoenas flying every day.” Bannon’s view is that Democratic lawmakers will use the last two years of a Trump presidency to hound him with inquiries designed to do damage, precluding any chance for the administration to get on with its own agenda. On his "War Room" podcast, he has gone so far as to liken a loss of the House to having the White House become a besieged military outpost.

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Pete Hegseth Has Already Faced Impeachment Efforts

Source: MEGA Hegseth has already faced impeachment articles.

In some respects, the former strategist is not speaking in hypotheticals: There is already talk of Hegseth being impeached for the way he has run the Pentagon and handled the situation in Iran. Republican Thomas Massie put in a resolution back in September charging the defense secretary with overstepping congressional war powers, while Democrat Melanie Stansbury said she thinks Hegseth ought to be removed from office. The Pentagon, for its part, stands by Hegseth and credits him with bettering the military’s effectiveness.

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RFK Jr. Has Also Been on the Chopping Block

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. has come under scrutiny for his unorthodox approach to science.

Then there is RFK Jr., who has his own set of troubles at the Department of Health and Human Services. Haley Stevens, a Democrat in the House, filed articles of impeachment against him in December 2025 on the grounds that he curtailed vaccine access and medical research and otherwise undermined public health. His backers defend the health agenda, but the criticism from the left over the administration’s vaccine stance is persistent. Should a Democratic majority come to power, they can move forward with such proceedings, though a two-thirds Senate vote is needed to actually oust the secretary.

Democrats Impeaching Trump Is Likely Too

Source: MEGA Democrats have vowed to investigate Trump's finances.