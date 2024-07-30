Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Most Shocking Scandals and Controversies: Sexual Assault Allegations, Conspiracy Theories and More

In 2015, Jerry Oppenheimer's book RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream claimed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his second wife, Mary Richardson, while he was still married to Emily Black.

RFK Jr. and Black, who wed in 1982, divorced in 1994.

But during his marriage to Richardson, RFK Jr. allegedly cheated on his second wife. Black allegedly found a 398-page journal in which he documented his encounters with at least 37 women.

Even his current wife, Cheryl Hines, reportedly confronted him regarding his infidelity.