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Which 'The Office' Cast Members Attended?

Source: MEGA Some cast members of 'The Office' reunited in California.

Kinsley shared several images from the ceremony in a September 10 carousel post on Instagram. In the caption, she shared a nod to the infamous workplace comedy writing,“Today we got to celebrate our WORLD’S BEST BOSS!” She continued praising the show’s creator, writing, “The hilarious genius gem of a human, Greg Daniels. Greg, you made all of our dreams come true! Thank you for your many years of support, kindness, and inviting me to play in the most amazing comedy ensemble ever!! I love ya!! CONGRATULATIONS on your Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!” Daniels is also the brains behind comedies like Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.

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Does Steve Carell Have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Source: MEGA Steve Carell was awarded a star in 2016.

Like Daniels, Carell was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He received the 2,570th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 6, 2016. During his ceremony, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Ryan Gosling were in attendance to celebrate the actor. During his Hollywood Hall of Fame ceremony, several fans and attendees had to brave the rainy weather, which of course, Carell turned into a joke during his speech. "Everyone (who's standing there) looking like miserable wet cats. This means an awful lot to me, so thanks for coming out on such a dreadful, dreadful day," he quipped.

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What Has Steve Carell Been Working On?

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Source: MEGA Steve Carell has been busy with movie and TV projects.

The last project Carell starred in was the 10-episode HBO comedy called Rooster. It premiered on the platform on March 8, in which he stars as author Greg Russo. In 2025, he appeared in the comedy/drama Mountainhead alongside Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. In 2024, he returned to voice his signature character, Gru, in Despicable Me 4 as well as the animated film IF, in which he voiced a character named Blue. He also appeared in Netflix’s Four Seasons in 2025–2026 alongside Tina Fey, Kerri Kenney, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and Marco Calvani.

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Will There Be a 'The Office' Reboot in the Future?

Source: MEGA The creator will not be getting the reboot treatment.

Though The Office is beloved, it will not be getting the reboot treatment. “I don’t think we need to find out what all the characters are doing so much because of the way the show ended,” he told Variety earlier this month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “It seemed like people liked the ending and you’re just sort of risking a lot to open it up again.” Instead of rebooting the series, Daniels, alongside Michael Koman, created an expansion series called The Paper, which premiered last year on NBC. It follows reporters trying to revive a historic Midwestern newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, told in the same mockumentary style as The Office.

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Where Can You Watch 'The Office'?

Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA 'The Office' is available to stream.