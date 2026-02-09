Steve Wilkos Suffered Multiple Injuries as Security Guard on 'The Jerry Springer Show': 'The Producers Wanted Fights'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In a revealing episode of the documentary series Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, Steve Wilkos discusses his time as a security guard on The Jerry Springer Show.
The documentary, which explores the evolution of Trash TV, aired its third episode on January 28.
Wilkos, who worked on the show from 1994 to 2006, shares that he suffered a concussion and underwent multiple surgeries due to injuries sustained during tapings. “The producers, they wanted fights. There was times, if we didn’t have a fight, everybody was disappointed,” Wilkos states, offering insight into the chaotic environment of the show.
During his tenure, Wilkos witnessed the extreme lengths guests would go to create drama, saying, “We had women ripping pounds of hair out of each other’s head.” His role as a security guard often required him to intervene in physical altercations, a frequent occurrence on set.
Reflecting on his beginnings, Wilkos recalls being an unknown police officer in Chicago when he was hired for the show. “It was the greatest side gig in the world,” he explains. As the show's popularity grew, he found himself becoming a central figure, often appearing on stage.
While some critics have labeled the show’s content as staged, Wilkos addressed these accusations directly. “Maybe every fight wasn't real, maybe every story wasn’t real. Okay, you got us,” he remarked, dismissing the notion that the show was a scandalous affair.
Wilkos eventually transitioned to hosting his own talk show, The Steve Wilkos Show, which premiered in 2007 and remains on the air today.
“There’s a delicate balance because you don’t want anybody hurt, but you want some action," he noted.
Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV compiles stories from iconic hosts like Maury Povich and Montel Williams, reflecting on the legacy of '90s daytime television.