Jerry Springer Was 'Morally Bankrupt,' Used His Show to Meet 'Pretty Girls' & 'Strippers': Former Producers Claim
Jerry Springer's former producers are speaking out in the wake of the talk show host's death.
According to people who worked on The Jerry Springer Show, the host allegedly used the series and its production crew to get away with his trysts with multiple women and other sneaky behavior.
"Producing his show in the late '90s was only a small part of our job," one ex-staffer told Radar. "Our real job was to get pretty girls, strippers, and porn stars for Jerry to sleep with."
The past employees explained that during production of Springer's court show, Judge Jerry, the team felt the "morally bankrupt" television star was not fit to be hearing cases — despite Springer having his JD from Northwestern University.
"Most of the guests were fake," they alleged of the behind the scenes workings of the show. "The people making the show knew it — and didn't care."
While it's not clear if Springer was ever romantically involved with his guests while still married to ex-wife Micki Velton — whom he was married to from 1973-1994 — the Chicago native later explained that finding love on his own following his split from his longtime spouse was difficult.
"When you get to the mutual interests, it's all about, 'What's the show like? Is it real?' and invariably they are going to go home afterwards and tell all their friends, 'I met Jerry Springer,'" he later lamented in a post-breakup interview. "So you will never find someone who will just say, 'Hey, I just met this really nice guy, you should meet him.'"
On Thursday, April 28, Springer passed away at his home in Illinois at the age of 79 surrounded by family and loved ones after suffering a "brief illness."
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," his spokesperson, Jene Galvin, sadly announced in a statement. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."