Steven Tyler Says He Remains 'Confident' After New Judge Takes Over Sexual Assault Case

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Steven Tyler will face a new judge as his sexual assault case moves forward. The Aerosmith frontman, 78, remains "confident" as he continues to deny the allegations against him.

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New Judge Assigned to Case

Source: MEGA Steven Tyler's legal team reportedly believes the new judge will have little impact on the case.

Lawrence Riff, the supervising judge of the civil division at the Los Angeles Superior Court, has taken over the case. This comes after Judge Patricia A. Young recused herself less than two weeks before the trial. Tyler's legal team believes the change will have little effect on the case, a source told Page Six. The source described Riff as "fair and well-educated" and said Tyler is "confident" that the facts will work in his favor.

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Steven Tyler's Charges

Source: MEGA Steven Tyler was sued in December 2022.

Tyler was sued in December 2022 over allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Most of those claims were later dismissed because some of the allegations occurred outside California and others were considered barred by the statute of limitations.

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One Claim Remains in the Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Most of the charges were dropped, besides a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit now centers on the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress from an alleged 1974 incident in Los Angeles. Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb, accused Tyler of dragging her naked through a hotel to a pool area before having s-- with her in a public hot tub when she was 16. The rockstar has denied wrongdoing and maintained that his relationship with Misley was consensual throughout the several years they were together. He has also said that Misley's parents gave him permission to take her on the road.

'Simply Unfair'

Source: MEGA Steven Tyler and his accuser are due back in court in November.