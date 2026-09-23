or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > steven tyler
OK LogoNEWS

Steven Tyler Says He Remains 'Confident' After New Judge Takes Over Sexual Assault Case

image of Steven Tyler
Source: MEGA

Steven Tyler remains 'confident' as his sexual assault case moves forward with a new judge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Steven Tyler will face a new judge as his sexual assault case moves forward.

The Aerosmith frontman, 78, remains "confident" as he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

New Judge Assigned to Case

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Steven Tyler's legal team reportedly believes the new judge will have little impact on the case.
Source: MEGA

Steven Tyler's legal team reportedly believes the new judge will have little impact on the case.

Lawrence Riff, the supervising judge of the civil division at the Los Angeles Superior Court, has taken over the case.

This comes after Judge Patricia A. Young recused herself less than two weeks before the trial.

Tyler's legal team believes the change will have little effect on the case, a source told Page Six.

The source described Riff as "fair and well-educated" and said Tyler is "confident" that the facts will work in his favor.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven Tyler's Charges

image of Steven Tyler was sued in December 2022.
Source: MEGA

Steven Tyler was sued in December 2022.

Tyler was sued in December 2022 over allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Most of those claims were later dismissed because some of the allegations occurred outside California and others were considered barred by the statute of limitations.

MORE ON:
steven tyler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

One Claim Remains in the Lawsuit

image of Most of the charges were dropped, besides a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Source: MEGA

Most of the charges were dropped, besides a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit now centers on the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress from an alleged 1974 incident in Los Angeles.

Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb, accused Tyler of dragging her naked through a hotel to a pool area before having s-- with her in a public hot tub when she was 16.

The rockstar has denied wrongdoing and maintained that his relationship with Misley was consensual throughout the several years they were together.

He has also said that Misley's parents gave him permission to take her on the road.

'Simply Unfair'

image of Steven Tyler and his accuser are due back in court in November.
Source: MEGA

Steven Tyler and his accuser are due back in court in November.

Tyler's position has remained unchanged as the case continues.

"It's simply unfair for this to be opened after more than 50 years," another source told Page Six.

The source also claimed that Tyler and Misley remained together after the alleged incident and later became engaged.

"They were in love," the source added. "None of this was unusual at the time."

Both Tyler and Misley are expected back in court in November.

When the previous judge threw out most of the claims against Tyler in August, she also limited what Misley could present in court.

This included evidence about her abortion and sexual contact with Tyler after she turned 18.

However, she was allowed to present evidence alleging that Tyler provided her with drugs and alcohol while she was underage.

The judge also said that claims comparing Tyler to a s-- trafficker would not be allowed in court.

The same rule applied to Misley's claim that what happened between her and Tyler was like the Holocaust.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.