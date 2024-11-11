Home > Exclusives > Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels Jokes the 'Conservatives Haven't Figured Out How to Stop Me Yet' in 'For the Love of DILFs' Season 3: Watch the Dramatic Trailer

It looks like there will be blood, sweat and tears during Season 3 of For the Love of DILFs, which premieres on November 26 on OUTtv. In the explosive trailer, which OK! can exclusively reveal, host Stormy Daniels, says: "I hear there are some very s--- daddies out there, so I came right away."

Source: OUTtv Stormy Daniels has hosted the reality show since Season 1.

"The conservatives haven't figured out how to stop me yet!" the actress, 45, quips as the drama pans out. The narrator says that this time around, the "'Himbos' are as hot as ever" — but this time, "it's the 'Daddies' getting wild."

Source: OUTtv This season it looks like there will blood, sweat and tears.

Clearly, Season 3 might just be the best one yet, as one contestant says, "Let me go back to 20-year-old Nicholas who didn't give a f--- and stole his friend's boyfriends," while another says, "Do you want my sloppy seconds?" Additionally, one contestant from a prior season returns — on top of an ambulance pulling up to the DILF Mansion. "This man is actually hurt," one person reveals.

Source: OUTtv Stormy Daniels got involved in some of the drama during Season 2.

On top of that, one contestant is accused of having multiple relationships. "He still wants to spend time with me and doesn't see anything furthering with you," one person says to another in the house. "It seems every day you're in another 'Himbos' pants," one contestant tells the camera. "There are many ways this could play out."

Source: OUTtv Stormy Daniels lives with the contestants in the mansion.

However, it seems like love is in the air, as there is an "I love you" exchanged in the juicy clip. This time around, Daniels, who lives with the contestants throughout their time in a mansion aptly named "DILF Mansion," seems ready to navigate a whole new set of "Himbos" and "Daddies" looking for their other half. “I’m thrilled to be sharing the For The Love of DILFs season 3 trailer with OK! It’s the s--- little escape so many folks need RIGHT NOW!” she exclusively tells OK! about the new season.

For the Love of DILFs — a gay dating show that delivers high romance, wild drama and big laughs — centers on "Himbos" and "Daddies" coming together in a mansion to find love and compete for a $10,000 investment into their relationship from the iconic gay dating app Scruff.

Daniels, who has been part of the series since Season 1, had a tough Season 2, as she got involved in a sticky situation with a contestant. "I wish I could figure out a better word than drama because it implies it was petty and maybe even scripted. There were emotional high emotions, and I was triggered, I am not going to lie. I don't think I've ever used that word before, but I was triggered on the set of For the Love of DILFs Season 2. There was this opportunity, and I felt like it was being squandered and not taken seriously. The only thing in life is that you can take with you is regrets," the TV host previously told OK! earlier this year.

Source: OUTtv Stormy Daniels pictured with some of the contestants.

Daniels said it was the "furthest thing from her mind" that she would be involved somehow since the show is all about gay men. "It's the least likely I would have been in that situation," she added. "The place I thought I would be safest would be on a gay reality dating show!"

The series has received praise and multiple award nominations from the LGBTQ community and mainstream media, including Daniels' role as Outstanding Host at the upcoming American Reality TV Awards.

Source: OUTtv Season 3 premieres on November 26.