Stormy Daniels Jokes All The Men Competing On 'For The Love Of DILFs' Wanted To 'Sleep' With Her Husband: 'No One Tried to Stick Anything In Me'

When Stormy Daniels was tapped to host OUTtv's new show For The Love of DILFs, which follows two teams, Himbos and Daddies, on their hunt for love, she was excited for people to see something other than a typical reality show.

"It's a very saturated market — oh, these people live in a house, they are dating, there is prize money. All these things have been done. With this, it's a gay version of that — and it's with the one and only Stormy Daniels! I really got to see the challenges. I also addressed the two biggest things in the room: the check cleared [referring to how she was paid off for sleeping with Donald Trump] and lots of hot men were going to be oiled up, but what I failed to take into consideration is that none of them would be interested in me," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK!.