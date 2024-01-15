Stormy Daniels Admits She Was 'Triggered' During Season 2 of 'For the Love of DILFs' After Inserting Herself Into the 'Drama'

During episode 2, Daniels loses her cool, prompting her and her husband, Barrett Blade, who also works on the show, to have quite a moment in front of the contestants. "The thing you can never have more of is time, and I personally identified with what was going on in the episode. I went a little Stormy!" she quips. "My husband is one of the cinematographers on the show and does the confessionals, but on the first season, he wasn't on camera at all — nor did he have any desire to be on camera."

"I kind of got in a little bit of trouble for this, but it was such a moment that he had to hand his camera off to someone," she adds. "He had this moment of like, 'Do I go to my wife or do I hand my camera to somebody?' It was a very real, very unscripted moment. You'll have to watch to learn more! The show is never boring. Anyone who says the show is fake or scripted can bite me because it's not!"