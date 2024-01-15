OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Admits She Was 'Triggered' During Season 2 of 'For the Love of DILFs' After Inserting Herself Into the 'Drama'

Source: OutTV
Jan. 15 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Stormy Daniels is back hosting Season 2 of For the Love of DILFs, which will be available to stream on OUTtv on January 23, but this time around, she inserted herself into the drama.

"I wish I could figure out a better word than drama because it implies it was petty and maybe even scripted. There were emotional high emotions, and I was triggered, I am not going to lie. I don't think I've ever used that word before, but I was triggered on the set of For the Love of DILFs Season 2. There was this opportunity, and I felt like it was being squandered and not taken seriously. The only thing in life is that you can take with you is regrets," the TV host, 44, exclusively tells OK!.

stormy daniels outtvdilfsstil
Source: OutTV

Stormy Daniels is back to host 'For the Love of DILFs.'

During episode 2, Daniels loses her cool, prompting her and her husband, Barrett Blade, who also works on the show, to have quite a moment in front of the contestants. "The thing you can never have more of is time, and I personally identified with what was going on in the episode. I went a little Stormy!" she quips. "My husband is one of the cinematographers on the show and does the confessionals, but on the first season, he wasn't on camera at all — nor did he have any desire to be on camera."

"I kind of got in a little bit of trouble for this, but it was such a moment that he had to hand his camera off to someone," she adds. "He had this moment of like, 'Do I go to my wife or do I hand my camera to somebody?' It was a very real, very unscripted moment. You'll have to watch to learn more! The show is never boring. Anyone who says the show is fake or scripted can bite me because it's not!"

thestormydanielsig
Source: @thestormydaniels/instagram

Stormy Daniels inserts herself in one of the episodes.

Daniels says it was the "furthest thing from her mind" that she would be involved somehow since the show is all about gay men. "It's the least likely I would have been in that situation," she adds. "The place I thought I would be safest would be on a gay reality dating show!"

The blonde beauty and "Dr. DILF," the show's sardonic narrator, welcome a group of "Himbos" and "Daddies" to DILF Mansion to hunt for true love again. In the new season, viewers can expect twists and turns.

thestormydanielsigjpg
Source: @thestormydaniels/instagram

Stormy Daniels and her husband work on the show together.

"I had a great time on the first season, and I didn't know what to expect and there were some things that needed to be improved upon or ironed out. We then made it even more fabulous and sparkly! Since I knew the crew, it felt like a reunion, which was really nice," she says. "We were able to hit the ground running and make it even better. But you never know what you're going to get with the contestants. It's the same show, but bigger and better yet completely different because this group was nothing like the first set."

"I'm sure a lot of the contestants watched the first season and saw it as authentic chance to meet someone, but also there were one or two contestants that did something worse than people in the first season. It's new people with new problems and new wants and desires and situations, so it's really fresh and different. I liked the maturity level this time around," she shares.

stormy poster out tv
Source: OutTV

The new season premieres on January 23.

For the Love of DILFs — which was was the most streamed original ever on OUTtv, encompassing the network's 22 year history – premieres on OUTtv, the world's first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service, on January 23, with new episodes dropping weekly.

