or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > 'Stranger Things'
OK LogoPHOTOS

How Much Does the 'Stranger Things' Cast Earn? Salaries of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and More Revealed

stranger things cast members salaries revealed winona ryder david harbour millie bobby brown
Source: MEGA

One 'Stranger Things' cast member reportedly has a 'ridiculously lucrative' deal with Netflix.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Caleb McLaughlin

caleb mclaughlin
Source: MEGA

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair, will reportedly earn $7 million for the entire Stranger Things Season 5 after initially receiving $25,000 per episode when the show premiered, Puck News reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Heaton

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
charlie heaton
Source: MEGA

Netflix will pay Charlie Heaton $750,000 per episode in the fifth season, bringing his earnings for playing Jonathan Byers to a total of $6 million.

Article continues below advertisement

David Harbour

david harbour
Source: MEGA

As one of the key stars of Stranger Things, David Harbour will receive $1,187,500 per episode of the fifth season, bringing his total take-home to $9.5 million.

According to Puck, Harbour was paid $2.8 million for the third season.

Article continues below advertisement

Finn Wolfhard

finn wolfhard
Source: MEGA

From earning $25,000, Finn Wolfhard will pull in $375,000 per episode for the fifth installment.

Article continues below advertisement

Gaten Matarazzo

gaten matarazzo
Source: MEGA

One of the original cast members of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo will collect a total of $7 million for portraying Dustin Henderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Keery

joe keery
Source: MEGA

After playing Steve Harrington for all five seasons, Joe Keery will earn $6 million as his full-season earnings.

MORE ON:
'Stranger Things'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Maya Hawke

maya hawke
Source: MEGA

Like Keery, Maya Hawke will be paid $6 million for Stranger Things Season 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown

millie bobby brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown banked $20,000 per episode when she took on the role of Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things. While the news outlet did not reveal her exact earnings for Season 5, it revealed her overall deal with the streaming giant is "ridiculously lucrative."

Article continues below advertisement

Natalia Dyer

natalia dyer
Source: MEGA

Natalia Dyer will pocket $6 million for playing Nancy Wheeler on the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Schnapp

noah schnapp
Source: MEGA

Playing the role of Will Byers, Noah Schnapp will rake in just under $7 million for the fifth season.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Sink

sadie sink
Source: MEGA

Like most of the cast members, Sadie Sink will earn around $7 million for reprising her role as Max Mayfield.

Article continues below advertisement

Winona Ryder

winona ryder
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder will collect $9.5 million — a whopping jump from $2.8 million for Season 3 — for her role as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things Season 5.

A source previously said the Edward Scissorhands actress "came into the show as the highest paid cast member and then got a massive pay raise after [the show] became a global hit," reportedly earning $1.1 million per episode.

"She's not a greedy or tight-fisted person, so she thinks nothing of handing her parents a big fat check every month or making other family members, like her half-brother, Jubal, 52, part of her entourage," the insider added.

The source continued, "Winona is very careful about who she trusts, which is why she likes having family members around her and is so generous with her money. It's a win-win for everyone!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.