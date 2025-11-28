How Much Does the 'Stranger Things' Cast Earn? Salaries of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and More Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Caleb McLaughlin

Source: MEGA

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair, will reportedly earn $7 million for the entire Stranger Things Season 5 after initially receiving $25,000 per episode when the show premiered, Puck News reported.

Charlie Heaton

Source: MEGA

Netflix will pay Charlie Heaton $750,000 per episode in the fifth season, bringing his earnings for playing Jonathan Byers to a total of $6 million.

David Harbour

Source: MEGA

As one of the key stars of Stranger Things, David Harbour will receive $1,187,500 per episode of the fifth season, bringing his total take-home to $9.5 million. According to Puck, Harbour was paid $2.8 million for the third season.

Finn Wolfhard

Source: MEGA

From earning $25,000, Finn Wolfhard will pull in $375,000 per episode for the fifth installment.

Gaten Matarazzo

Source: MEGA

One of the original cast members of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo will collect a total of $7 million for portraying Dustin Henderson.

Joe Keery

Source: MEGA

After playing Steve Harrington for all five seasons, Joe Keery will earn $6 million as his full-season earnings.

Maya Hawke

Source: MEGA

Like Keery, Maya Hawke will be paid $6 million for Stranger Things Season 5.

Millie Bobby Brown

Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown banked $20,000 per episode when she took on the role of Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things. While the news outlet did not reveal her exact earnings for Season 5, it revealed her overall deal with the streaming giant is "ridiculously lucrative."

Natalia Dyer

Source: MEGA

Natalia Dyer will pocket $6 million for playing Nancy Wheeler on the series.

Noah Schnapp

Source: MEGA

Playing the role of Will Byers, Noah Schnapp will rake in just under $7 million for the fifth season.

Sadie Sink

Source: MEGA

Like most of the cast members, Sadie Sink will earn around $7 million for reprising her role as Max Mayfield.

Winona Ryder

Source: MEGA