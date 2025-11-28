How Much Does the 'Stranger Things' Cast Earn? Salaries of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and More Revealed
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair, will reportedly earn $7 million for the entire Stranger Things Season 5 after initially receiving $25,000 per episode when the show premiered, Puck News reported.
Charlie Heaton
Netflix will pay Charlie Heaton $750,000 per episode in the fifth season, bringing his earnings for playing Jonathan Byers to a total of $6 million.
David Harbour
As one of the key stars of Stranger Things, David Harbour will receive $1,187,500 per episode of the fifth season, bringing his total take-home to $9.5 million.
According to Puck, Harbour was paid $2.8 million for the third season.
Finn Wolfhard
From earning $25,000, Finn Wolfhard will pull in $375,000 per episode for the fifth installment.
Gaten Matarazzo
One of the original cast members of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo will collect a total of $7 million for portraying Dustin Henderson.
Joe Keery
After playing Steve Harrington for all five seasons, Joe Keery will earn $6 million as his full-season earnings.
Maya Hawke
Like Keery, Maya Hawke will be paid $6 million for Stranger Things Season 5.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown banked $20,000 per episode when she took on the role of Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things. While the news outlet did not reveal her exact earnings for Season 5, it revealed her overall deal with the streaming giant is "ridiculously lucrative."
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer will pocket $6 million for playing Nancy Wheeler on the series.
Noah Schnapp
Playing the role of Will Byers, Noah Schnapp will rake in just under $7 million for the fifth season.
Sadie Sink
Like most of the cast members, Sadie Sink will earn around $7 million for reprising her role as Max Mayfield.
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder will collect $9.5 million — a whopping jump from $2.8 million for Season 3 — for her role as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things Season 5.
A source previously said the Edward Scissorhands actress "came into the show as the highest paid cast member and then got a massive pay raise after [the show] became a global hit," reportedly earning $1.1 million per episode.
"She's not a greedy or tight-fisted person, so she thinks nothing of handing her parents a big fat check every month or making other family members, like her half-brother, Jubal, 52, part of her entourage," the insider added.
The source continued, "Winona is very careful about who she trusts, which is why she likes having family members around her and is so generous with her money. It's a win-win for everyone!"