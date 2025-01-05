NEWS 'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour Caught on Dating App Raya While Still Married to Singer Lily Allen: Report Source: MEGA David Harbour and Lily Allen married in Las Vegas in September 2020.

Sources have revealed what may have happened between David Harbour and his wife, Lily Allen, amid rumors of their split. According to insiders close to Allen, the British singer — who married the Stanger Things actor in 2020 — used the dating app Raya to catch her husband allegedly cheating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lily Allen was cross-referencing women on Raya and women David Harbour followed on Instagram to find out who he was seeing, a source alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen reportedly made her own account on the app and eventually found his profile, which had been active, the source claimed. “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” they said of the mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

Screenshots of his profile revealed the 49-year-old had marked himself as living in Atlanta, Ga., and was visiting New York. “Closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV,” his bio read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago.' the source said of Lily Allen and David Harbour's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen and Harbour originally met on a dating app in 2019 and tied the knot in Las Vegas a year later. Other sources shared how Allen has been doing since she uncovered that Harbour has been unfaithful.

Article continues below advertisement

“Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas,” a pal claimed. “The last few months have been truly agony for Lily. He finally called it off a month ago and she is devastated,” another insider added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'The last few months have been truly agony for Lily,' another insider spilled of Lily Allen's reaction to the alleged split.

Article continues below advertisement

Before their romance came to an alleged end, Harbour gushed about his lover in 2020. “I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love,” the Brokeback Mountain alum told People in 2020. “I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I’ve never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being.”

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Harbour recalled when he first fell in love with Allen while chatting with GQ Hype. "I remember the exact moment. It was our third date," he said. "I was just in this phase, where I was like, I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs… It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that's somebody I want to be around."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David Harbour is stepdad to Lily Allen's daughters Ethel and Marnie.

Article continues below advertisement

The Black Widow star also previously raved about becoming a stepfather to Allen’s daughters Ethel and Marnie — whom she shares with ex Sam Cooper. “But I do remember meeting the kids, and having breakfast with the kids, and being scared, and then almost immediately falling in love with them, like, in love with them, and feeling that thing that people talk about when they have kids, like: Wow, I want to take care of you beyond myself, I would do anything for you, give you anything,” Harbour stated on Allen’s podcast “Miss Me?” in July 2024.