Lily Allen Says She's Spending Christmas 'on Her Own' as David Harbour Split Rumors Swirl

Lily Allen said she will be spending Christmas by herself as rumors swirl she's no longer with David Harbour.

Co-host Miquita Oliver asked the star, 39, "Do you have Christmas dinner on your own?"

On a recent recording of the singer's BBC Sounds podcast, "Miss Me?," she shared her lack of holiday plans.

In response, the "Smile" songstress said she is prepping the Christmas meal "on [her] own" as she won't be with in New York City with her husband and her two children, Ethel , 13, and Marnie , 11.

Allen said she'll be flying from the U.S. to London and then to Nairobi, Kenya, during that timeframe.

She also said there had been a last-minute change to her plans.

"I had to text my cousin because she is there with my children," she said.

"Every year I buy four tickets to go and see the Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center, and I have completely forgotten that I have these tickets so they're going to have to go without me tonight," she added.