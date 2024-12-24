Lily Allen Says She's Spending Christmas 'on Her Own' as David Harbour Split Rumors Swirl
Are Lily Allen and David Harbour dunzo?
On a recent recording of the singer's BBC Sounds podcast, "Miss Me?," she shared her lack of holiday plans.
Co-host Miquita Oliver asked the star, 39, "Do you have Christmas dinner on your own?"
In response, the "Smile" songstress said she is prepping the Christmas meal "on [her] own" as she won't be with in New York City with her husband and her two children, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.
Allen said she'll be flying from the U.S. to London and then to Nairobi, Kenya, during that timeframe.
She also said there had been a last-minute change to her plans.
"I had to text my cousin because she is there with my children," she said.
"Every year I buy four tickets to go and see the Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center, and I have completely forgotten that I have these tickets so they're going to have to go without me tonight," she added.
- 8 Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Dating: Linda Evangelista, Amber Rose and More
- Kelly Clarkson Declares She's 'Loving Not Having a Man in My Life' After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It's Too Much'
- Kelly Clarkson Not Ready for Love After Thinking She Would 'Spend Forever' With Ex Brandon Blackstock
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Allen, who married the Stranger Things star, 49, in 2019 after meeting him on Raya, a popular dating app among celebrities and other high-profile figures, apparently is back on Raya again, according to Daily Mail.
Allen might have hinted that something was wrong when she said "eating has become an issue" on the podcast, but she said she didn't tell her therapist because she didn't think it was the most important topic.
“But, obviously it is,” she said, adding her body and brain feel “very separate” to her.
“I’m not eating. I’m not hungry,” she continued.
Last month, the musician spoke about why her romance with the actor is different than anything she's ever experienced.
"I don’t think I’d ever had s-- with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So, that was different for sure," Allen, who has been sober for five years, explained to the Times of London.
“It’s a totally different thing. It’s unavoidable, conscious and real,” she continued. “He had a lot of experience with it, so it’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game.”