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'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Animated Return to Hawkins Months After Series Finale

Composite photo of 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.'
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

Netflix released the trailer for the animated ‘Stranger Things’ return.

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March 30 2026, Published 11:03 p.m. ET

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Stranger Things may have wrapped earlier this year, but Netflix isn’t wasting time reopening the gates to Hawkins.

The streamer has released a first trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated interquel series set to premiere April 23, signaling a quick return to the franchise’s nostalgic, monster-filled world.

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Image of The new series picked up between Seasons 2 and 3.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

The new series picked up between Seasons 2 and 3.

Set during the winter of 1985 — between seasons two and three — the series revisits Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as they attempt to settle back into normal life after believing the Upside Down has been sealed for good. But as the trailer teases, that sense of calm won’t last long.

“I thought this Upside Down stuff was over!” one character says, as the show quickly hints at a new threat lurking beneath Hawkins’ snowy surface.

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New Voices, Familiar Characters

Image of The new series introduced a new character, Nikki Baxter, voiced by Odessa A’zion.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

The new series introduced a new character, Nikki Baxter, voiced by Odessa A’zion.

While the characters remain the same, the voices behind them are entirely new. The animated series recasts the beloved group with a younger voice cast, including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha Williams as Lucas, Ben Plessala as Will, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max.

The show also introduces a new character, Nikki Baxter, described as a “tough, mohawk-wearing gal” and voiced by Odessa A’zion, who appears to play a central role in the unfolding mystery.

Behind the scenes, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer return as executive producers, while Eric Robles (Glitch Techs, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy) serves as showrunner.

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A New Mystery Beneath the Snow

Image of 'Stranger Things' creators Ross and Matt Duffer returned as executive producers of the show.
Source: MEGA

'Stranger Things' creators Ross and Matt Duffer returned as executive producers of the show.

Despite its animated format, Tales From ’85 leans heavily into the tone and mythology that defined the original series. The official logline teases a town enjoying quiet days of “D&D, snowball fights, and normal life,” before something sinister emerges beneath the ice.

“Underneath all that snow, there’s something lurking, and you just never know where that thing’s going to come out and grab you,” Robles told Tudum, describing a new shark-like creature inspired by Jaws.

The central question driving the series: Is the threat coming from the Upside Down, Hawkins Lab, or somewhere else entirely?

Netflix’s Expanding 'Stranger Things' Universe

Image of Netflix expanded the franchise with a 10-episode interquel.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

Netflix expanded the franchise with a 10-episode interquel.

Netflix is positioning Tales From ’85 as more than just a spinoff, continuing the franchise’s storytelling between key timelines. All 10 episodes will drop on April 23, with the first two episodes also set for a limited theatrical release on April 18.

The move mirrors the platform’s recent strategy of extending its biggest franchises beyond their original runs, keeping audiences engaged even after a flagship series concludes.

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