10 Closet Essentials You Need In Order To Achieve Hailey Bieber Level Street Style — Shop Now

Where city streets meet stunning style!

Streetwear-inspired fashion has gained a tremendous amount of popularity in recent months. With over 3.7 billion views on TikTok, the #streetstyle paved the way for how influencers and celebrities across social media dress on a daily basis. Fashion icon Hailey Bieber holds the crown for this trend, absolutely slaying the streets in the most Vogue-worthy ensembles.

Some of America's favorite cities have also become the greatest leaders to impact this expressive fashion aesthetic. New York City, Chicago and San Francisco take top three for street style capitals in the United States, according to a new study conducted by online art and design gallery SINGULART.