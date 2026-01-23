Stressed Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Breaks Down as She Reveals Shocking Medical Scare: 'I'm Terrified'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opened up about a shocking health condition that may require a hysterectomy.
In a storytime chat posted to her TikTok followers, the Jersey Shore alum, 38, was inspired to speak out about her scary health experience after turning to the video-sharing platform and seeing others spread awareness about what she was currently going through.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Revealed a Scary Medical Condition
“With the pap smears, I’ve been having issues with abnormal results and precancerous results … It’s very stressful guys,” she said in the 10-minute video clip.
After a piece of her cervix was removed during a colposcopy and sent for a biopsy, the doctor didn’t return with good news.
“Results come back,” the MTV star shared. “Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great’ … He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix.”
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Urged Followers to Stay on Top of Their Appointments
The next steps would be a cone biopsy, which sees her cervix cut into a cone shape and sent for testing to see “if any cancerous cells went further up.”
Polizzi regretted not seeing a doctor in fear of her results, but urged her followers to "stay on top of their appointments" because “cervical cancer is nothing to joke about.”
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Could Face a Hysterectomy
As she looked to the future, Polizzi acknowledged that a hysterectomy could be necessary if treatment failed to work.
“The thought of getting a hysterectomy — it’s sad and it’s scary,” Polizzi, who shares three children with husband Jionni LaVelle, tearfully said. “I’m done having kids, but the thought of not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me. But whatever, whatever to keep me healthy and safe, to be here for my kids that I have now.”
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Hopes to Build Community of Women
The media personality hopes to connect with other women dealing with similar health struggles so they can support one another.
“I would love for just the community of mamas who has gotten this done and is dealing with this to just comment below,” she concluded. “So we have a community of us who are scared and dealing with this to be there for each other, because being a woman is not easy, and this is definitely a scary thing. And I know I’m going to be fine. It’s just — it’s scary.”