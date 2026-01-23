Stressed Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Breaks Down as She Reveals Shocking Medical Scare: 'I'm Terrified'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opened up about a shocking health condition that may require a hysterectomy. In a storytime chat posted to her TikTok followers, the Jersey Shore alum, 38, was inspired to speak out about her scary health experience after turning to the video-sharing platform and seeing others spread awareness about what she was currently going through.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Revealed a Scary Medical Condition

Source: @snooki/TikTok Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed abnormal results were found in her pap smears.

“With the pap smears, I’ve been having issues with abnormal results and precancerous results … It’s very stressful guys,” she said in the 10-minute video clip. After a piece of her cervix was removed during a colposcopy and sent for a biopsy, the doctor didn’t return with good news. “Results come back,” the MTV star shared. “Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great’ … He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix.”

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Urged Followers to Stay on Top of Their Appointments

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi urged her followers to stay on top of their health.

The next steps would be a cone biopsy, which sees her cervix cut into a cone shape and sent for testing to see “if any cancerous cells went further up.” Polizzi regretted not seeing a doctor in fear of her results, but urged her followers to "stay on top of their appointments" because “cervical cancer is nothing to joke about.”

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Could Face a Hysterectomy

Source: @snooki/Instagram Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has three kids.

As she looked to the future, Polizzi acknowledged that a hysterectomy could be necessary if treatment failed to work. “The thought of getting a hysterectomy — it’s sad and it’s scary,” Polizzi, who shares three children with husband Jionni LaVelle, tearfully said. “I’m done having kids, but the thought of not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me. But whatever, whatever to keep me healthy and safe, to be here for my kids that I have now.”

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Hopes to Build Community of Women

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' hopes to connect with an online community of women dealing with similar health struggles.