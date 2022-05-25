Logo
OK! Helps You Get Your White Wardrobe In Time For Summer, Plus Shop The Best Memorial Day Sales

May 25 2022, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Memorial Day is finally here — and so are the most stylish white summer silhouettes!

The unwritten rule that you can't wear white after Labor Day has seemingly become a laid-back law in the world of modern-day fashion. But, if you find yourself strict when it comes to style, you are in luck — as Memorial Day Weekend means we can officially bring the color white back into our wardrobe!

Let heated up temperatures bring on absolutely fire fashion inspiration. Rock an all-white outfit or step up a colorful 'fit with chic white accessories including purses, hats, shades and jewelry. To make things even better, your favorite brands are having the most amazing Memorial Day Weekend sales you will not want to miss!

Need some angelic fashion for your summer wardrobe? OK! helps you shop all-white styles directly through our site below!

Trendy White Tops

Enhance your summer glow in adorable white tops, and pair them with your favorite go-to denim for a classic staple style!

Boohoo's Crossover Knitted Top is on sale retailing for $16 (regularly $40) at us.boohoo.com.

Superdown's Gene Cross Front Bodysuit retails for $52 at revolve.com.

Avanona's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Crop Top retails for $19.99 at amazon.com.

Skims' Boyfriend Crop Tank retails for $36 at skims.com.

Edikted's Frankie Asymmetric Drawstring Top is on sale retailing for $32.20 (regularly $46) at edikted.com.

Fashion-Forward White Bottoms

Make a statement in flattering white bottoms for a 'fit that is sure to stand out.

Shein's Vintage 90s High-Waist Denim Boyfriend Fit Jeans retail for $29 at us.shein.com.

Boohoo's Sustainable Crinkle Wide Leg Beach Trousers are on sale retailing for $22 (regularly $55) at us.boohoo.com.

LouKeith's Mini Summer Tennis & Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts are on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.

AUTOMET's Women's Summer Casual High Waisted Sweat Shorts are on sale retailing for $21.99 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com.

Edikted's Engine White Flared Jeans are on sale retailing for $68.60 (regularly $98) at edikted.com.

Chic White Dresses

Get ready for summer by adding stylish white dresses to your shopping cart!

Halara's V Neck Side Pocket 2-Piece Flare Tennis Dress is on sale retailing for $49.95 (regularly $54.95) at thehalara.com.

ZAFUL's Sexy Mini Satin Spaghetti Strap Short Dress retails for $18.99 at amazon.com.

Lovers and Friends' Lang Mini Dress retails for $148 at revolve.com.

Princess Polly's Tristian Mini Dress retails for $60 at us.princesspolly.com.

Superdown's Cia Mini Dress retails for $68 at revolve.com.

Stylish White Shoes

Walk on cloud nine in the celebrity favorite, classic white shoe trend!

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas Sneakers retail for $75 at converse.com.

CUSHIONAIRE's Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandals with +Comfort retail for $29.99 at amazon.com.

Madden Girl's Sohoo White Platform Ankle Strap Sandals retail for $54.99 at lulus.com.

Nike's Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Shoes retail for $100 at nike.com.

New Balance's Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers retail for $79.95 at amazon.com.

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Frina Sandal retails for $59.99 at dsw.com.

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Vivin Sandal retails for $59.99 at dsw.com.

All-White Accessories

Complete your wardrobe whites with the perfect angelic accessories.

YIKOEE's Quilted Chain Mini Shoulder Purse retails for $24.99 at amazon.com.

Alo Yoga's Off-Duty Cap retails for $32 at aloyoga.com.

PINK's Cat-Eye Sunglasses retail for $15.95 at victoriassecret.com.

Salmue's Faux Pearl Jewelry Set retails for $10.96 at amazon.com.

Urban Outfitters' Lettuce Edge Crew Sock retails for $12 at urbanoutfitters.com.

