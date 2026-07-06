Suki Waterhouse Goes Braless in Sultry Snap as She Gushes Over 'Love' After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Photos

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Suki Waterhouse is still soaking in the magic from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend. The singer and actress gave fans a glimpse at the days following the star-studded celebration, sharing a series of glamorous Instagram photos, including a sultry mirror selfie in which she went braless beneath a fitted white tank top.

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Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse shared a mix of casual selfies and glamorous snapshots as she reflected on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend.

In the cozy snapshot, Waterhouse posed in front of a mirror wearing a graphic sleeveless tank and red lounge shorts while playfully tousling her shaggy bangs. The effortless look highlighted her natural beauty as she snapped the photo inside what appeared to be a bedroom. The carousel also included several close-up selfies that showcased her soft glam makeup, rosy cheeks and shimmering eye accents. In another photo, Waterhouse relaxed at a café in a vintage graphic T-shirt and baseball cap while sipping from a tiny espresso cup.

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A Glamorous Look From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Big Day

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram The star attended the pair's wedding on July 3.

The post also appeared to include a look at what Waterhouse wore to Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities. She dazzled in a silver sequined sleeveless gown while posing alongside fellow singer and actress King Princess, 27, and a blonde friend. Waterhouse wore her hair down in loose waves and completed the look with a soft pink lip. Meanwhile, her friends opted for a tailored jacket with a tie and a satin dress, respectively. The trio also made a very New York City stop after the celebration by visiting a neighborhood bodega. Looking back on the memorable weekend, Waterhouse summed up the experience in one simple caption: “NYC, land of love ༘♡.”

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Waterhouse Looked Stunning Throughout the Wedding Weekend

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram She also shared some cute car selfies post-wedding.

The social media update came shortly after Waterhouse attended Swift and Kelce's Thursday, July 2, wedding celebrations with fiancé Robert Pattinson. She also shared a glamorous car selfie following the festivities, wearing a black floral Carolina Herrera midi dress from the designer's pre-fall 2026 collection. The elegant design featured intricate pink and purple 3D floral embroidery, which she paired with an off-white feathered jacket draped over her shoulders. Loose waves and softly smudged eye makeup with pink accents completed the polished ensemble.

Swift and Waterhouse's Longtime Friendship

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift has previously praised Suki Waterhouse's unique personality.