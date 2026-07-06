Suki Waterhouse Goes Braless in Sultry Snap as She Gushes Over 'Love' After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Photos
July 6 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Suki Waterhouse is still soaking in the magic from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend.
The singer and actress gave fans a glimpse at the days following the star-studded celebration, sharing a series of glamorous Instagram photos, including a sultry mirror selfie in which she went braless beneath a fitted white tank top.
In the cozy snapshot, Waterhouse posed in front of a mirror wearing a graphic sleeveless tank and red lounge shorts while playfully tousling her shaggy bangs. The effortless look highlighted her natural beauty as she snapped the photo inside what appeared to be a bedroom.
The carousel also included several close-up selfies that showcased her soft glam makeup, rosy cheeks and shimmering eye accents. In another photo, Waterhouse relaxed at a café in a vintage graphic T-shirt and baseball cap while sipping from a tiny espresso cup.
A Glamorous Look From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Big Day
The post also appeared to include a look at what Waterhouse wore to Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities. She dazzled in a silver sequined sleeveless gown while posing alongside fellow singer and actress King Princess, 27, and a blonde friend.
Waterhouse wore her hair down in loose waves and completed the look with a soft pink lip. Meanwhile, her friends opted for a tailored jacket with a tie and a satin dress, respectively.
The trio also made a very New York City stop after the celebration by visiting a neighborhood bodega.
Looking back on the memorable weekend, Waterhouse summed up the experience in one simple caption: “NYC, land of love ༘♡.”
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Waterhouse Looked Stunning Throughout the Wedding Weekend
The social media update came shortly after Waterhouse attended Swift and Kelce's Thursday, July 2, wedding celebrations with fiancé Robert Pattinson.
She also shared a glamorous car selfie following the festivities, wearing a black floral Carolina Herrera midi dress from the designer's pre-fall 2026 collection.
The elegant design featured intricate pink and purple 3D floral embroidery, which she paired with an off-white feathered jacket draped over her shoulders. Loose waves and softly smudged eye makeup with pink accents completed the polished ensemble.
Swift and Waterhouse's Longtime Friendship
In an interview with Variety in May, Waterhouse — who shares a 2-year-old daughter with Pattinson — confirmed she would be attending the wedding of her longtime friend and the NFL star.
"Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?" Waterhouse said of her own wedding. "I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing."
Their friendship goes back several years.
In August 2024, Waterhouse announced she would be joining Swift on the Eras Tour, sharing her excitement on X.
"It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever 😭😭," she wrote at the time.
Swift has also spoken warmly about her friend.
In a 2023 interview with Ssense, the "Blank Space" singer said, "When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise. She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret."