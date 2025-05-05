Braless Suki Waterhouse Wows in All-Black Gown at 2025 Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse went sans bra to the 2025 Met Gala!
On Monday, May 5, the star, 33, looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit that showed off her cleavage.
The actress' back was also full display.
Of course, people were excited to see Waterhouse, who welcomed her first child in 2024.
One person wrote, "Suki very beautiful," while another said, "didn’t she just have a baby omg stunning."
A third person added, "MOTHER."
Waterhouse arrived solo to the event without her partner, Robert Pattinson, whom she shares her child with.
Waterhouse previously opened up about becoming a new mom while talking to British Vogue in August 2024.
"Shocking in every way," Waterhouse said about welcoming her first child.
"I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up," she said of b------feeding. "I was like, 'Excuse me? Is this what this entails?'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Waterhouse praised the Twilight star, 38, for being a great support system.
"He was there with me, and like all dads, he was really nervous," she said, "but for someone who's quite an anxious person, he's been very calm."
She added that Pattinson is "the dad I could have hoped for."
"I mean, a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story," she gushed.
Waterhouse also spilled more details about how she and Pattinson connected in the first place.
"I was sure that I'd met him a long time ago, but he didn't think that we had," she said, noting they met at a Hollywood games night where Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz were also in attendance.
"It was very, very intense," she continued. "There were lots of 'big' characters, real heavy hitters."
The mom-of-one said at one point in the night, they "started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing."
"I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness," she said.
She added, "There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much. I think Rob's quite funny, I light up when I'm around him."
Ultimately, a baby was always in the cards for the pair, who are engaged.
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be,'" she said. "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'"