COUPLES Travis Kelce Was 'More Emotional' Than Taylor Swift as He Broke Down in Tears During Couple's Heartfelt Wedding Vows, Guest Reveals Source: MEGA; Unsplash Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding vows were 20 minutes each and left everyone in tears — especially the groom. Rebecca Friedman July 5 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift was the reason for Travis Kelce's teardrops on his guitar wedding day! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was "Down Bad" crying at the alter as his wife delivered her heartfelt vows during the A-list couple's extravagant Madison Square Garden wedding ceremony on Friday, July 3. Following the star-studded celebration, two attendees spilled details on Swift and Kelce's special ceremony to NBC News, with one telling the outlet, "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; Unsplash Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce read their vows from gold books.

Both guests confirmed both Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows for the highly anticipated occasion inside of MSG, with the attendees revealing the 14-time Grammy winner even sang part of her vows and left many friends and family members reaching for tissues, too. As OK! previously reported, the NFL star and Swift read their vows from gold books, with each of their speeches lasting 20 minutes. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with Paul McCartney singing The Beatles' iconic hit "I Want to Hold Your Hand" during the reception, which also saw a performance from Stevie Nicks.

Article continues below advertisement

'JUST&T MARRIED'

Source: MEGA; Unsplash Taylor Swift reportedly walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of 'Love Story.'

Swift reportedly walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her fan-favorite song "Love Story." While Madison Square Garden was recognizable from the outside, where "JUST&T MARRIED" flashed on jumbotrons around the arena after Swift and Kelce were pronounced husband and wife, the inside of the venue was completely transformed into an enchanting and whimsical oasis that "looked like a forest," a source told People.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'So It's Gonna Be Forever...'

Source: MEGA; @marenmorris/instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests received embroidered handkerchiefs as a keepsake.

Further describing the ceremony, the insider added, "Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do.'" Anticipating an overflow of emotions during the ceremony, guests were given embroidered handkerchiefs with a line from Swift's 2014 song "Blank Space" that read, ""So it's gonna be forever..." While Swift and Kelce didn't have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen, the "All Too Well" singer selected her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her "man of honor," while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, stood as his best man," the 14-time Grammy winner's rep shared in a statement.

What Was on the Menu at Taylor Swift's Wedding?