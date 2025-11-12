Topless Suki Waterhouse Sizzles While Caressing Her Body: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse dropped jaws with a shocking nude snapshot. The actress, 33, bared her chest in a topless photo on Tuesday, November 11. In the racy snap, Waterhouse caressed her body, with her mouth agape. Her signature blonde hair was disheveled, and her bangs hung over her eyes.

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse ditched her top in a racy photo.

The semi-naked photo was included in a photo dump with several other sultry style moments as of late. The star went braless in one mirror selfie, exposing her toned tummy in a cropped white T-shirt and black sweatpants. In another photo, seemingly snapped from the bathroom mirror, Waterhouse showed off her hips as she hiked up a black dress. Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, the 33-year-old dressed up in a strapless floral corset, choker and brown envelope clutch while headed out in the elevator. She swept her hair into a Cinderella-like updo, with her strands messily clipped at the back of her head.

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse almost exposed everything online.

At one point, Waterhouse appeared to be backstage at a performance, wearing a white corset top while touching up her lips in the mirror. She further flaunted her music career in a snapshot from the recording studio, seated behind a microphone. The blonde beauty sported a green, striped track jacket before singing.

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse has been busy working on music.

When she wasn't practicing her music, Waterhouse was also at the hair salon, pool and park. She capped off her post with a photo from the comfort of her living room, wearing an oversized brown fur coat, jeans and black sunglasses. The singer left her social media share captionless while fans flooded the comments section with praise. Many users complimented the song choice: "Sea, Swallow Me," by Cocteau Twins and Harold Budd.

