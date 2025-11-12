Topless Suki Waterhouse Sizzles While Caressing Her Body: Photo
Nov. 12 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Suki Waterhouse dropped jaws with a shocking nude snapshot.
The actress, 33, bared her chest in a topless photo on Tuesday, November 11.
In the racy snap, Waterhouse caressed her body, with her mouth agape. Her signature blonde hair was disheveled, and her bangs hung over her eyes.
The semi-naked photo was included in a photo dump with several other sultry style moments as of late. The star went braless in one mirror selfie, exposing her toned tummy in a cropped white T-shirt and black sweatpants. In another photo, seemingly snapped from the bathroom mirror, Waterhouse showed off her hips as she hiked up a black dress.
Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, the 33-year-old dressed up in a strapless floral corset, choker and brown envelope clutch while headed out in the elevator. She swept her hair into a Cinderella-like updo, with her strands messily clipped at the back of her head.
At one point, Waterhouse appeared to be backstage at a performance, wearing a white corset top while touching up her lips in the mirror. She further flaunted her music career in a snapshot from the recording studio, seated behind a microphone. The blonde beauty sported a green, striped track jacket before singing.
When she wasn't practicing her music, Waterhouse was also at the hair salon, pool and park. She capped off her post with a photo from the comfort of her living room, wearing an oversized brown fur coat, jeans and black sunglasses.
The singer left her social media share captionless while fans flooded the comments section with praise. Many users complimented the song choice: "Sea, Swallow Me," by Cocteau Twins and Harold Budd.
Suki Waterhouse Suffers a Hernia
Back in July, Waterhouse concerned fans when she revealed that she had suffered a hernia from wearing pants that were too tight.
"'Suki you never tweet anymore' have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you," she wrote on an X photo of herself lying to a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV with a vape pen resting on her chest.
While several users sent their well-wishes, others couldn't help but spot the vape.
"Vape in the hospital is diabolical," one person wrote, while Waterhouse replied, "So true."
"Girl take care we need u. and please put the vape down for one sec," another person pleaded, and a third teased, "The vape and tangled ear buds is actually hilarious. What flavor is it tho?"