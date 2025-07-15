Suki Waterhouse Concerns Fans by Posing in Hospital Bed With Her Vape After Suffering a Hernia: Photo
Suki Waterhouse shared a rather ironic selfie to social media — and fans had a mix of reactions.
The famed singer took to X on Monday, July 14, to reveal she had been hospitalized after suffering a hernia from wearing pants that were way too tight.
Fans, however, mainly noticed the vape resting on her chest as Waterhouse was hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed.
Suki Waterhouse Suffers Hernia
"'Suki you never tweet anymore' have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you," the "Good Looking" vocalist wrote alongside a photo of herself performing on tour for her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album and a picture of herself in a hospital gown.
In the on-stage snap, Waterhouse, 33, wore a pair of super tight black leather pants, a white crop top and a matching long shimmering jacket.
The pants in question seemed to cause her hernia — the bulging of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening, commonly occurring in the stomach or intestine.
Fans Spot Vape in Suki Waterhouse's Hospital Bed
In reaction to her X post, fans flooded Waterhouse with both well-wishes and concern after they spotted a vape resting on her chest in the hospital selfie she shared.
"Vape in the hospital is diabolical," one person wrote, as Waterhouse admitted in response: "So true."
"Girl take care we need u. and please put the vape down for one sec," another supporter begged, while a third joked: "The vape and tangled ear buds is actually hilarious. What flavor is it tho?"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Suki is OUR husband taking care of you and OUR baby?" a fourth fan asked more than one year after Waterhouse gave birth to her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's first child — a baby girl whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.
Waterhouse and the Twilight actor started dating in 2018. A source confirmed their engagement to People in December 2023, shortly after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress announced her pregnancy.
Robert Pattinson Gushes Over His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter
Back in January, Pattinson, 39, gushed over his and Waterhouse's daughter, as he insisted "she doesn't smell like other babies."
"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies,' but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible,'" he quipped during an interview. "There's something there, I can identify her."