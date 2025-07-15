Suki Waterhouse Concerns Fans by Posing in Hospital Bed With Her Vape After Suffering a Hernia: Photo

Fans, however, mainly noticed the vape resting on her chest as Waterhouse was hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed.

The famed singer took to X on Monday, July 14, to reveal she had been hospitalized after suffering a hernia from wearing pants that were way too tight.

Suki Waterhouse shared a rather ironic selfie to social media — and fans had a mix of reactions.

The singer shared a selfie with her vape and headphones while in the hospital.

"'Suki you never tweet anymore' have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you," the "Good Looking" vocalist wrote alongside a photo of herself performing on tour for her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album and a picture of herself in a hospital gown.

In the on-stage snap, Waterhouse, 33, wore a pair of super tight black leather pants, a white crop top and a matching long shimmering jacket.

The pants in question seemed to cause her hernia — the bulging of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening, commonly occurring in the stomach or intestine.