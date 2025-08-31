Who's Returning for 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4? Meet the Cast
Morgan Kohan
Morgan Kohan is stepping back into the role of neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan in the fourth season of Sullivan's Crossing.
"When I first was introduced to the character and the first script, I really connected with the big city/small town pull," she told Collider in a 2023 interview. "I fully resonated with that and the ambition that Maggie has, and a little bit of the perfectionism, and I'm a bit of a control freak. I resonated with a lot of her."
After the Season 3 finale, showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth said there is "never a dull moment at Sullivan's Crossing" while teasing fans about the returning cast members.
Roth shared with Collider, "A romance drama series needs to have push and pull between your characters… we're going to have a pretty big shoe drop at the end of the season that we'll get to see play out in Season 4."
Chad Michael Murray
Sullivan's Crossing viewers will also see the return of Chad Michael Murray as California "Cal" Jones in the fourth season of the series.
In a 2023 interview with Parade, Murray said Sullivan's Crossing "is a place you go to heal" and "a place where you go to grow and to be honest with yourself."
"What's so beautiful about this show and why people, I believe, will just want more and more of it is because it's slowing things down," he added. "We all work so hard that we don't ever live. I think in this show there's a lot more living than there is work."
Tom Jackson
Tom Jackson will go through ups and downs again as Frank Cranebear on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4.
"Sullivan's Crossing is a social prescription. It makes you feel better. It lifts the weight off your shoulders. You don't have to think so much about your problems," he said of the show in a 2024 interview.
Andrea Menard
Andrea Menard will once again take on the role of Edna Cranebear on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4.
Scott Patterson
Sullivan's Crossing will still have Scott Patterson in the cast as Harry "Sully" Sullivan.
Speaking about his character, he told Today that Sully "has got a heart of gold," explaining, "He's always lending a helping hand where needed. He's a man of few words, but he connects with people across a broad spectrum of the town that he lives in. So he's kind of the unofficial mayor of that place."
On the other hand, Patterson also acknowledged Sully has a void to fill after having his "heart ripped."
He continued, "So he's got some demons and he's got to deal with reality. He's got to be honest with himself."
Allan Hawco
Allan Hawco is slated to reappear as Maggie's boyfriend, Andrew Matthews.
Amalia Williamson
Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 cast will also include Amalia Williamson's Lola Gunderson.
Dakota Taylor
Once again, Dakota Taylor is on board to star as Rafe Vadas in the next installment.
Lindura
Lindura will make a comeback as Sydney Shandon on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4.
Lynda Boyd
Just like the returning cast members, Lynda Boyd is signed on again to play Phoebe Lancaster.
Reid Price
Reid Price will return for another season as Rob Shandon.