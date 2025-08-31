Who's Returning for 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4? Meet the Cast

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Kohan

Source: The CW Network/YouTube 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 will see the return of most cast members.

Morgan Kohan is stepping back into the role of neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan in the fourth season of Sullivan's Crossing. "When I first was introduced to the character and the first script, I really connected with the big city/small town pull," she told Collider in a 2023 interview. "I fully resonated with that and the ambition that Maggie has, and a little bit of the perfectionism, and I'm a bit of a control freak. I resonated with a lot of her." After the Season 3 finale, showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth said there is "never a dull moment at Sullivan's Crossing" while teasing fans about the returning cast members. Roth shared with Collider, "A romance drama series needs to have push and pull between your characters… we're going to have a pretty big shoe drop at the end of the season that we'll get to see play out in Season 4."

Chad Michael Murray

Source: The CW Network/YouTube Lead actors have confirmed they are returning for a fourth season.

Sullivan's Crossing viewers will also see the return of Chad Michael Murray as California "Cal" Jones in the fourth season of the series. In a 2023 interview with Parade, Murray said Sullivan's Crossing "is a place you go to heal" and "a place where you go to grow and to be honest with yourself." "What's so beautiful about this show and why people, I believe, will just want more and more of it is because it's slowing things down," he added. "We all work so hard that we don't ever live. I think in this show there's a lot more living than there is work."

Tom Jackson

Source: The CW Network/YouTube The CW president said 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 will premiere on the network first.

Tom Jackson will go through ups and downs again as Frank Cranebear on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4. "Sullivan's Crossing is a social prescription. It makes you feel better. It lifts the weight off your shoulders. You don't have to think so much about your problems," he said of the show in a 2024 interview.

Andrea Menard

Source: The CW Network/YouTube Netflix initially made the first two seasons of the show available on its platform.

Andrea Menard will once again take on the role of Edna Cranebear on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4.

Scott Patterson

Source: The CW Network/YouTube 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 has also been added to Netflix's catalog on August 11.

Sullivan's Crossing will still have Scott Patterson in the cast as Harry "Sully" Sullivan. Speaking about his character, he told Today that Sully "has got a heart of gold," explaining, "He's always lending a helping hand where needed. He's a man of few words, but he connects with people across a broad spectrum of the town that he lives in. So he's kind of the unofficial mayor of that place." On the other hand, Patterson also acknowledged Sully has a void to fill after having his "heart ripped." He continued, "So he's got some demons and he's got to deal with reality. He's got to be honest with himself."

Allan Hawco

Source: MEGA The CW confirmed 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 is coming in 2026.

Allan Hawco is slated to reappear as Maggie's boyfriend, Andrew Matthews.

Amalia Williamson

Source: @amaliaawilliamson/Instagram 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 finale aired on July 16.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 cast will also include Amalia Williamson's Lola Gunderson.

Dakota Taylor

Source: @dakota.b.taylor/Instagram 'Sullivan's Crossing' is based on a book of the same name by author Robyn Carr.

Once again, Dakota Taylor is on board to star as Rafe Vadas in the next installment.

Lindura

Source: The CW Network/YouTube 'Sullivan's Crossing' first premiered on the Canadian network CTV in 2023.

Lindura will make a comeback as Sydney Shandon on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4.

Lynda Boyd

Source: MEGA 'Sullivan's Crossing' was created by Roma Roth.

Just like the returning cast members, Lynda Boyd is signed on again to play Phoebe Lancaster.

Reid Price

Source: The CW Network/YouTube 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 ended with cliffhangers.