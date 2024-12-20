'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Admits She Has 'Baby Fever' After Costar Lindsay Hubbard Gave Birth to Daughter Gemma
Will Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke be the next ones from Summer House to have a baby?
While exclusively speaking with OK! to promote Amazon’s Buy With Prime ahead of the holiday season, the reality TV star gushed over the birth of costar Lindsay Hubbard’s daughter, Gemma, alongside her husband.
When asked if they had reached out to the new mom, 38, Batula raved, “Yeah, of course. We're constantly getting updates. We get photos. I'm dying to get over there, but I'm giving her time.”
“As much as I feel like it's our baby, it is her baby,” the brunette beauty joked, noting she has yet to meet the youngster. “Hopefully, after the holidays, once little Gemma gets a little bit older, we can finally go over for a visit and just hang out with mom a bit.”
When asked if seeing sweet Gemma is giving her “baby fever,” Batula — who married costar Cooke in 2021 — immediately replied, “Yes.”
“Nothing is hotter than when I see Kyle holding a baby,” the swimsuit designer added with a smile.
Elsewhere in the interview, the duo addressed fans’ reactions to the Season 9 trailer of Summer House, which dropped on Wednesday, December 18.
“I love seeing what moments are gonna make it,” Cooke, 42, said of the teaser. “You obviously aren't privy to everything. There's plenty of things in that trailer that are news to me. There's an element of surprise that I look forward to, even if it's at my own expense.”
Batula added that she thought the preview gave a great glimpse into what is to come for fans of the show.
“I think it did a really good job of summarizing what our summer was, but it also barely scratches the surface. I feel like there's so much more that happened and people are gonna love it — and the reaction has been amazing so far, which is great. Nothing's more embarrassing than a bummer of a trailer,” the 33-year-old shared.
When the season returns in February, the pair confirmed they’ll sit in different rooms when the drama takes place.
“Kyle and I don't always have the most amazing summers, so we got into a habit of watching it separately so we don’t have to rehash our arguments and get upset all over again. So, we watch it beforehand, separately, and then we just move on,” Batula explained of their dynamic.
Cooke added: “I don't believe when people on Bravo say they don't watch their own show, I question that,” to which Batula confessed: “I mean, there are some episodes I haven't watched.”
“And there's a lot of stuff that I fast-forward through,” she continued. “Just sometimes other people's scenes. I'm like, 'I already know how this happens,' or it's you and Carl, and I'm like, ‘I don't need to watch this.’”
Cooke and Batula — who recently released their THC-infused beverage line, Flowerboy — also discussed how Buy With Prime has helped them immensely when in a pinch this holiday season.
“If you haven't been able to tell, I procrastinate and I'm not the best gift giver, so it has saved my life so many times,” Cooke noted of the easy-to-use shopping feature.
One particularly memorable gift Cooke gave Batula was a Carbone pasta kit, which provided all the ingredients to make the New York City hotspot’s famous vodka rigatoni.
“We all know how hard it's to get a reservation, so to make it at home, I'm so sold,” she stated.