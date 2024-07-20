Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Gender of Baby No. 1 After Secret Boyfriend Found Out First: Watch the Sweet Moment
Lindsay Hubbard is going to be a girl mom!
On Saturday, July 20, the Summer House star, 37, shared an adorable video revealing the gender of her first child, which she is having with her mystery boyfriend.
“🎀🐳💕👕👛🚙👙🦕💗🎽🩰?! This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!!” she began alongside a clip of herself walking into a hotel room decked out in pink flowers and balloons.
“My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe. We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in. It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰 We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! 🎀,” the Bravolebrity penned.
In the footage, the blonde beauty walked into the room and gasped as she looked at the camera.
"Stop," she stated in disbelief, before exclaiming, "What? No! We're having a girl!"
In response to the Instagram update, fans of the reality TV personality shared their happiness for the soon-to-be mom-of-one.
"Girls are the BESTTTTT AND she’s gonna have a strong bad a-- mom as a wonderful example for her ❤️❤️," one person shared, while another added, "I have chills you’re going to be the best girl mom!!!!! Congrats 🥲."
As OK! previously reported, Hubbard's post came after she revealed her pregnancy via social media on July 4 after denying rumors she was with child.
"I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰 But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world," Hubbard, who started dating her secret boyfriend in January just months after she and costar Carl Radke called off their engagement, remarked.
- What Is Lindsay Hubbard's Net Worth? How the 'Summer House' Star Makes Her Money
- Who Is Lindsay Hubbard's New Boyfriend? Everything to Know About the 'Summer House' Star's Baby Daddy
- Danielle Olivera Says There's 'Tension' and 'Love' Between 'Summer House' Cast After Dramatic Season: 'We Wouldn't Be as Passionate If We Didn't Care'
"It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)! Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support! We are truly over the moon right now! ❣️," she continued.
“I mean these rumors are insane. Yeah, no, I’m not pregnant,” she stated. “They said it about Amanda [Batula] back in March.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite finding out she was having a girl on June 9, on the June 4 episode of "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Hubbard claimed the speculation she was pregnant was not true.