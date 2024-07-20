Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Gender of Baby No. 1 After Secret Boyfriend Found Out First: Watch the Sweet Moment

“🎀🐳💕👕👛🚙👙🦕💗🎽🩰?! This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!!” she began alongside a clip of herself walking into a hotel room decked out in pink flowers and balloons.

“My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe. We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in. It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰 We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! 🎀,” the Bravolebrity penned.