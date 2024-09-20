'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Shares How Husband Kyle Cooke Supports Her Business as She Debuts Swimsuit Line

“He's been supporting me the most by staying out of it,” Batula jokes about Cooke, whom she tied the knot with in 2021. “But he's extremely helpful when I need him to be. When I have questions about something or with contracts that I'm negotiating, he is eager to get involved to help me make the best decisions. He's been great in that sense and he's also just really excited for me.”

“He's cute this summer. He tends to share my wins before I get to just because he's so excited about it. It's been great in that sense. He’s been the most supportive by kind of just letting me do my thing,” Batula raves.