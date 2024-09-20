'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Shares How Husband Kyle Cooke Supports Her Business as She Debuts Swimsuit Line
Kyle Cooke is Amanda Batula's biggest fan!
While exclusively speaking with OK! to promote her upcoming swimsuit line, Amanda Batula Swim, which she created with South Moon Under — the Summer House star gushes about how her spouse has been there for her as she starts her own business venture.
“He's been supporting me the most by staying out of it,” Batula jokes about Cooke, whom she tied the knot with in 2021. “But he's extremely helpful when I need him to be. When I have questions about something or with contracts that I'm negotiating, he is eager to get involved to help me make the best decisions. He's been great in that sense and he's also just really excited for me.”
“He's cute this summer. He tends to share my wins before I get to just because he's so excited about it. It's been great in that sense. He’s been the most supportive by kind of just letting me do my thing,” Batula raves.
In addition to the swimsuit line, Batula has been super busy this summer with creative directing for Otra eyewear, filming Summer House and attending her first New York Fashion Week.
As for how she has been able to handle the intense schedule, she shares, “I've been surprising myself with how much I've been able to juggle and work on versus where I was at. I've been open about my mental health and depression, and I think that being on the medication and changing it up has really helped me.”
The reality TV star, who has been on all eight seasons of Summer House, adds, “It's not been the driving force, but it's been a huge asset to me feeling like myself again, feeling the energy and wanting to do stuff.”
Over the many years, Batula has been working as the head of Creative and Branding for Cooke’s company Loverboy. Throughout Summer House, Cooke and Batula appeared to butt heads when it came to how much work the brunette beauty was doing.
Touching on how the aspiring DJ has previously spoken negatively about her work ethic, Batula teases, “I'm not as lazy as my husband makes me out to be — but that's a personal issue that we're working on.”
Batula also updated fans on what they can expect from Season 9 of Summer House.
“This summer was different, but in a good way. I think people will enjoy watching it. It's not one big dramatic thing that carries throughout. It's silly, but there is drama sprinkled,” she says.
In the meantime, Batula is thrilled for people to check out her new swimsuit line, especially since she focused on fit and designing tops that are perfect for those with bigger busts.
“Aside from the fabulous team of women that I get to work with, I think that my favorite thing [about the line] has been selfishly creating swim tops that will actually fit me and fit comfortably. I'm really looking forward to no longer having to alter my bathing suits to get them to fit,” the 33-year-old explains.
“I think that like our biggest focus has been on adjustability. But in terms of like the pattern and design, I'm obviously very inspired by the summer, but it's kind of been food-focused,” she adds on what influenced her collection, which will drop in three parts: Resort (Jan/Feb), Spring (March), Summer (May), exclusively at South Moon Under.